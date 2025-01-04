The One Thing Hallmark Star Jill Wagner Regrets About Her Life

Notably, Jill Wagner's support for the men and women of the U.S. military goes beyond mere words of encouragement and admiration. Back in 2013, the "Lioness" star traveled to Afghanistan to support the American troops stationed over there. Wagner recalled the lifechanging experience in a 2024 Facebook post, simultaneously revealing that, in a twist of fate, David Lemanowicz — whom she married just four years later — was actually working at one of the bases she visited at the time. More recently, Wagner and Lemanowicz hosted an event called The Patriotic Pick at her family's Tennessee compound in September 2024. The event was in aid of the Special Operations Warrior Foundation.

That same year, the couple celebrated National Vietnam War Veterans Day by honoring those who served overseas. "To all you Vietnam vets out there and the ones with us and the ones that aren't, we love you, we're honoring you. Well-deserved day, long overdue, thank you for your service," Wagner said in a video for Great American Family (via Movieguide). The Hallmark alum made similar comments in another GAF clip celebrating Thanksgiving the previous year. "We were just having a little conversation about Thanksgiving [and] all of the things that we are thankful [for], and it landed on the military," Wagner pointed out (via Movieguide). "What the men and women of the military have done and continue to do for us. So, I guess we just wanted to say a little thank you to all of them."

