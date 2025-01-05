Inside Al Pacino's Friendship With Johnny Depp

Al Pacino's endorsement of Johnny Depp couldn't have come at a better time, as Depp's career had been relatively quiet since his tumultuous split from Amber Heard. In 2023, he returned to acting, playing a role in the French film "Jeanne du Barry". But during a press conference for the film, Depp dismissed the notion of a comeback. "I keep wondering about the word comeback because I didn't go anywhere," he joked to the audience (via People). "As a matter of fact, I live about 45 minutes away." He went on to suggest that fear may have kept some people from hiring him but made it clear that he's still very much in the game. He also voiced the titular character in 2024's "Johnny Puff: Secret Mission."

While some in the industry considered Depp radioactive, Pacino was not deterred. When his co-producers suggested the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star as the director, Pacino immediately endorsed his friend, claiming he would be great for the job (via People). Depp, in turn, expressed his gratitude to Pacino in a statement: "To Al, who requested that I make this film — how could I refuse Pacino?" Depp also acknowledged Pacino "for generously contributing his talent and dedication to this project."

Pacino's trust in Depp to helm "Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness" has proven to be a turning point. Shortly after the film premiered at the San Sebastian Film Festival in September 2024, the Hollywood Reporter announced that Depp and his friend Penelope Cruz are set to star in an action thriller for Lionsgate. This marked his return to the major studios, signaling that Hollywood may reopen its doors to him. Looking back, Pacino's backing was not just a testament to their friendship but also a catalyst for Depp's professional resurgence.

