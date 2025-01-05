Inside The Tension Between Elon Musk And Prince Harry

Prince Harry wants the world to know he does not play when it comes to spreading misinformation, and people are speculating that he took a discrete swing at none other than the richest man in the world, Elon Musk. The Duke of Sussex was touring Colombia with wife Meghan Markle in August 2024 when he spoke at a conference about how misinformation can have real-life consequences. Shortly before it took place, riots had sprouted in the United Kingdom due to the murder of three girls, where almost 400 people were charged with violence and similar offenses. The Tesla CEO shared with his 200 million followers a post about how Prime Minister Keir Starmer was considering building detainment camps for rioters — a claim without evidence.

Even though Musk ended up deleting the post, it could have already influenced thousands if not millions of people, which seems to be Prince Harry's main concern. "What happens online within a matter of minutes transfers to the streets," he said at a conference (via The Independent). "People are acting on information that isn't true. ... It comes down to all of us to be able to spot the true from the fake."

It's uncommon for billionaires to be as active on social media as Musk (a tweet an hour on average, according to Business Insider). Whether it's about wanting to put cocaine back in Coca-Cola or fat-shaming Microsoft founder Bill Gates, he seems unable to keep his thoughts to himself. And the Duke of Sussex is calling specifically on those with influence to be responsible with facts. "In an ideal world, those with positions of influence would take more responsibility," he said at the conference. "We are no longer debating facts."

