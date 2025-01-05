Why Princess Beatrice And Her Husband Spend So Much Time Apart

It is unclear how often, and for how long at a time, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's work keeps him away from the home he shares with Princess Beatrice in the Cotswolds, England, in any given year. But given how passionately he talks about it in interviews, it's clear Mozzi doesn't plan on slowing down in the near future. However, the busy working dad also consistently makes sure to spend quality time with his wife and express his love for her at every given opportunity. The couple has been spotted enjoying several dates together since their wedding, including at the Frieze London art fair in 2022 and at Wimbledon in 2023.

While he rarely posts about his personal life on social media, including his wife and kids, Mozzi marks his and Beatrice's wedding anniversary every July 17 with romantic tributes to the princess. In 2023, he took to Instagram to post a gorgeous pic of Beatrice and describe her as "the most beautiful wife in the world" in his caption. But the property developer outdid himself the following year when he shared a sweet, never-before-seen photo of them kissing while holding hands on their wedding day, along with the message: "Happy 4th wedding anniversary my love. Every day is so special with you. I love you so much."

Beatrice is even more reticent about discussing their marriage publicly, but photos of the couple published in December 2024 suggest they're as close as ever. The pregnant princess was all smiles as she, her husband, and their two children left Buckingham Palace on December 19 following the royal family's swanky pre-Christmas lunch. And, a week later, Beatrice, Mozzi, and Wolfie made a surprise appearance at the family's annual walk to St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham on Christmas Day.

