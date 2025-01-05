Why Princess Beatrice And Her Husband Spend So Much Time Apart
After a series of heartbreaks and failed relationships, Princess Beatrice married the love of her life, businessman and aristocrat Edoardo "Edo" Mapelli Mozzi, in an unusual, low-key royal wedding during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in July 2020. Their union not only added Beatrice's name to the ever-growing list of royals with gorgeous husbands but also brought Prince William and Prince Harry's cousin some exciting new titles — contessa and nobile donna (or noble woman) — alongside a stepson in Edo's son from a previous relationship, Christopher Woolf, aka Wolfie, whom they co-parent with Mozzi's ex-wife Dara Huang. Beatrice and Mozzi have been going strong ever since, welcoming daughter Sienna in 2021 and announcing a third addition to their brood due in early spring 2025.
However, being married to a property developer whose business operates across three continents has come with a major downside for the lovable royal. Mozzi's career involves plenty of traveling, which means he and Beatrice spend a lot of time apart. As the founder, CEO, and creative director of property development and interior design company Banda Property, Mozzi told the Financial Times in October 2024 that he is "always on a train." While it is based in London, his company has also transformed existing buildings in New Delhi, Milan, the Alps, Los Angeles, and the Hamptons into luxury homes, galleries, etc.
Mozzi also often travels all over Europe to attend auctions and acquire antiques for his company's various design projects. In addition, he's also expanded the Banda brand into selling homeware, furniture, and artwork, suggesting that he'll continue to have his hands full growing this new venture while also leading Banda's property development business.
How Princess Beatrice and her husband stay connected
It is unclear how often, and for how long at a time, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's work keeps him away from the home he shares with Princess Beatrice in the Cotswolds, England, in any given year. But given how passionately he talks about it in interviews, it's clear Mozzi doesn't plan on slowing down in the near future. However, the busy working dad also consistently makes sure to spend quality time with his wife and express his love for her at every given opportunity. The couple has been spotted enjoying several dates together since their wedding, including at the Frieze London art fair in 2022 and at Wimbledon in 2023.
While he rarely posts about his personal life on social media, including his wife and kids, Mozzi marks his and Beatrice's wedding anniversary every July 17 with romantic tributes to the princess. In 2023, he took to Instagram to post a gorgeous pic of Beatrice and describe her as "the most beautiful wife in the world" in his caption. But the property developer outdid himself the following year when he shared a sweet, never-before-seen photo of them kissing while holding hands on their wedding day, along with the message: "Happy 4th wedding anniversary my love. Every day is so special with you. I love you so much."
Beatrice is even more reticent about discussing their marriage publicly, but photos of the couple published in December 2024 suggest they're as close as ever. The pregnant princess was all smiles as she, her husband, and their two children left Buckingham Palace on December 19 following the royal family's swanky pre-Christmas lunch. And, a week later, Beatrice, Mozzi, and Wolfie made a surprise appearance at the family's annual walk to St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham on Christmas Day.