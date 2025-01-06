How General Hospital's Kelly Monaco And Dominic Zamprogna Get Along Off Screen

Actor Kelly Monaco has ended her run on "General Hospital" after more than twenty years on the soap opera. A former champion of "Dancing With The Stars," Monaco played the role of Sam McCall on the soap from 2003 to 2024 (although the role was occasionally played by Lindsay Hartley). Monaco's final scenes on the show were shared with her "General Hospital" co-star Dominic Zamprogna, who plays detective Dante Falconeri. Their last scene was filled with high emotions and vulnerability, a painful goodbye for the two characters who had been dating on the show since 2021 (and got engaged in scenes before Sam's death). As his screen time with Monaco came to an end, Zamprogna spoke about his experience working with the seasoned actor, calling her "Amazing, amazing, amazing," until the very end of her run.

Advertisement

"You become fast friends with people that you work with like that," he told Soap Opera Digest, adding that the long work days helped with those bonds. Zamprogna said that he learned more about Monaco when their characters became a couple on the show. "And she's a remarkable person," he continued. "She's tough as nails and admirable in so many ways, and it's been cool to become a friend of hers. And that won't end."

Zamprogna also told the outlet how he and Monaco were able to be open and vulnerable with each other about things going on in their lives, which he didn't expect because of his initial impression of her. "I just loved getting to know her, understanding who she really was, because she's deep and complex," he said.

Advertisement