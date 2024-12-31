Elon Musk's MAGA Takeover Has Everyone Asking The Same Thing About JD Vance

We all remember #where'skate trending in 2024 amidst Catherine, Princess of Wales' break from the public eye. Well, it seems that we may be replacing this trending topic with #where'sJDVance in 2025. On December 31, one X (formerly known as Twitter) user asked, "Has anyone seen proof of life for JD Vance?" And, plenty of others are echoing this same sentiment. "i'm starting to think JD Vance never existed," one X-user noted. Another joked, "Maybe JD Vance was just a stranger we never met along the way?" "Where is Jd Vance? Where is his dog?" someone else questioned.

The further we get from Election Day and closer we get to Inauguration Day, the more people are wondering where the man Donald Trump claimed would be his vice president really is — and if he'll be taking on the role, at all. Of course, since Vance was a controversial VP pick, not everyone is in mourning. One X user wrote: "JD Vance has been silent this whole time. I have no problem with that. I'd like to think that f****** psycho would stay out of the picture for the next 4 years. I know that's impossible, though."

Ultimately, even if Vance was just a stand-in who won't have much control in the upcoming presidency, Musk is far from a good replacement in terms of likability. Musk is also a controversial figure, and since Trump won back the White House, he's only getting increasingly contentious.

