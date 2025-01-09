What Love Is Blind Contestants Are Forbidden From Doing

The fact that the men and women of the show are forbidden from seeing one another isn't news to anyone. The show is called "Love Is Blind" because it aims to test if physical appearance is critical to forming romantic relationships or if strong bonds can be formed without actually seeing one's potential partner. To maintain the integrity of the show's premise, male and female contestants are forbidden from seeing each other until they choose to become engaged.

In an interview with E! News, "Love Is Blind" creator Chris Coelen was very open about the intent behind the creation of the show and why it's important for contestants to be on board with the experiment. "The goal is try to find someone that is there for the same reason, they want to be loved for who they are," Coelen stated. "If you do, the idea is that over the course of the time you are there, if you genuinely fall in love, it might be the person you ask to spend the rest of your life with. And they knew that, and they knew that if they found someone they would get engaged sight unseen, that was part of the deal."

The pace at which engagements occur is up to the contestants; they can pop the question before the end of the initial 10-day dating phase, on the 10th day as the initial part of the experiment concludes, or not at all, at which point, they would leave the show.

