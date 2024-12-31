Everyone Is Reportedly On Board For A Prince Harry & Royal Family Reunion - Except One Person

Is a reconciliation between Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and the rest of the royals finally forthcoming? It seems that King Charles III and Harry are ready to bury the hatchet. Unfortunately, Charles reportedly needs help from one key royal to end the feud: William, Prince of Wales. And, by the sound of it, this obstacle may be a big one.

Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, left the royal fold in 2020, and Harry and his dad have reportedly been feuding ever since. William seemingly sided with his dad in the dispute from the start. These days, though, he may be the only one who is still committed to keeping the family apart. The last time Harry and William were seen together in public was in July 2021, when a statue of their mother Princess Diana was unveiled. In early December, the brothers were faced with another opportunity to honor their mom that would have put them in contact with each other: The Diana Awards. Yet, William backed out of the event. A former staffer who worked for him and Harry told The Daily Beast, "Whether or not it is the case, it looks very much like William refused to attend the awards after hearing Harry was making a video appearance. Is this how he is going to rule the country?" Evidently, William may actually be more concerned with avoiding Harry than he is about his own public image. And that could be bad news for Harry and Charles.

