The Lavish Life Of Kelsey Grammer's Youngest Kids

Beloved actor and "Frasier" star Kelsey Grammer has seven kids, three of which are under 20 years old as of 2024. Grammer married his fourth wife Kayte Walsh in 2011, and together they share a 12-year-old daughter named Faith Grammer, as well as two sons, 10-year-old Kelsey Gabriel Grammer and 8-year-old Auden James Grammer. Kelsey has four other children from previous marriages, including 20-year-old Jude Grammer and 23-year-old Mason Grammer. As of 2024, Kelsey Sr.'s net worth is reportedly $80 million, and his children, especially the younger ones, are able to live a luxurious existence because of their father's wealth and success.

During an exclusive conversation with People in 2022, Kelsey Sr. discussed how important his relationship with his children is, and expressed how much pleasure he gets from spending time with them. "Kids are a big part of it now," Kelsey Sr. said. "It's the greatest experience in the world, the joy every day of being with my kids." While speaking with The Guardian in 2018, the actor also opened up about how becoming a father again later on in life is such a blessing. Kelsey Sr.'s unconditional love for his younger children has enabled them to enjoy extravagant conditions, including having a business named after one another walking in New York Fashion Week.