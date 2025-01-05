The Lavish Life Of Kelsey Grammer's Youngest Kids
Beloved actor and "Frasier" star Kelsey Grammer has seven kids, three of which are under 20 years old as of 2024. Grammer married his fourth wife Kayte Walsh in 2011, and together they share a 12-year-old daughter named Faith Grammer, as well as two sons, 10-year-old Kelsey Gabriel Grammer and 8-year-old Auden James Grammer. Kelsey has four other children from previous marriages, including 20-year-old Jude Grammer and 23-year-old Mason Grammer. As of 2024, Kelsey Sr.'s net worth is reportedly $80 million, and his children, especially the younger ones, are able to live a luxurious existence because of their father's wealth and success.
During an exclusive conversation with People in 2022, Kelsey Sr. discussed how important his relationship with his children is, and expressed how much pleasure he gets from spending time with them. "Kids are a big part of it now," Kelsey Sr. said. "It's the greatest experience in the world, the joy every day of being with my kids." While speaking with The Guardian in 2018, the actor also opened up about how becoming a father again later on in life is such a blessing. Kelsey Sr.'s unconditional love for his younger children has enabled them to enjoy extravagant conditions, including having a business named after one another walking in New York Fashion Week.
Mason Grammer has walked New York Fashion Week
Mason Grammer, whose mother is Kelsey Grammer's third wife, Camille Donatacci, was born on October 24, 2001. Mason has discussed the tragic details of her parents' divorce, which reportedly caused trauma for her, partially due to the fact that she didn't have a close relationship with her father and he was having a hard time during her youth. However, Mason still enjoyed many extravagant experiences throughout her young life. When Mason was just 15 years old, she was granted the monumental privilege of walking a runway for New York Fashion Week.
Mason walked the runway at New York Fashion Week not once, not twice, but five times. The shows Mason was featured in during New York Fashion Week included the Malan Breton Collection spring/summer 2018 fashion show and the Malan Breton Collection fall/winter 2017 fashion show. Achieving a feat like walking NYFW a handful of times as a teenager is impressive, to say the least.
While Mason already achieved success as a model, she told US Weekly in June 2024 that she wishes to follow in her dad's footsteps and become a famous actor. "My vision and dream right now is I really want to be an actress. I'm taking classes. I'm working towards that, but I also love being behind the camera," she told the outlet. "Anything I can do within the film industry, I'll be really happy doing so that's my goal."
Film major Jude Grammer enjoys his vacations
Jude Grammer, born August 28, 2004, is also the son of Kelsey Grammer and Camille Donatacci. Jude was known by the public early on in his life for appearing on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," alongside his sister Mason Grammer and his mom, the latter being a main cast member on the reality show for the first two seasons, and returning again as a guest in following seasons. Aside from being featured on television at a young age, Jude attends Emerson College just like his sister Mason did, and the two siblings were even part of the same comedic group on campus. Donatacci informed Bravo TV about her children's creative endeavors together, stating, "They write their own sketches, and they perform their own sketch comedy."
Another lavish aspect of Jude's life is that he often takes part in extravagant vacations. In the summer of 2024, Donatacci posted a photo collage to Instagram depicting a family trip to Rome, Italy. Jude and his sister Mason were both present in the photos, in which they were sight-seeing. In August 2024, Donatacci posted a heartfelt tribute to Jude for his 20th birthday, and some of the photos in the post are of Jude against several lush, tropical landscapes. It's not clear where the photos were taken, but the pictures imply that Jude has taken plenty of water-front vacations that involve swimming, exploring, and resting.
Faith Grammer has a brewery named after her
Faith Grammer is the first child of Kelsey Grammer and Kayte Walsh, a couple with strange aspects to their relationship that everyone ignores. She was born on July 13, 2012, and while her birth was a blessing, some tragedy surrounded the occasion due to the fact that Walsh was initially pregnant with twins but lost one of the babies. While this tragic detail impacted her parents, Faith's birth brought beautiful light into a dark time. "A glorious birth with a lingering sadness is ours today. We choose to celebrate the life that has been given us," Faith's parents told People at the time of her birth. "We proudly introduce our Faith to the world today looking forward to the days ahead and the children yet to come."
In 2015, Kelsey opened up Faith American Brewery on a plot of land in the Catskills. The brewing company was named after his daughter, who he talks about as the light of his life. Kelsey told FOX Business about why he chose to name his business after his daughter. "It's no accident that it's called Faith American. My daughter's name is Faith, but there's also action in faith," the "Cheers" actor told the outlet. "Faith is something you have to fight for. We fought for this beautiful child in our lives, and she's our first child." Having a business named after her shows just how exciting Kelsey's life already is.
Kelsey Grammer has a wonderful home in England for his three youngest kids
Kelsey Grammer continues to enjoy a fruitful career after many decades, even reprising the title role in the 2023 revival comedy series, "Frasier," a show with other stars we've sadly lost. Kelsey reportedly pulled in $1.6 million per episode towards the end of the show's initial run, and while it isn't clear how much Kelsey earns per episode for the reboot, it's likely that it's not far off from how much he made originally. Because Kelsey has a high income, he is able to provide seemingly wonderful lives for his wife Kayte Walsh and three youngest children. When he isn't filming "Frasier," Kelsey is living in Portishead, North Somerset, England, in a private, comfortable home with his family.
In 2023, Kelsey told BBC Radio about his quiet, happy retreat out in Portishead, where he can spend time with his family (via Hello!). The actor also opened up to the outlet about how he is fixing the family's Portishead hideaway so it's even more lavish. "We bought a little place we're going to be working on ... We're pretty excited about it. We have a little view of Wales from the channel there." Faith Grammer, Kelsey Gabriel Grammer, and Auden Grammer are lucky to have a father who just wants the best childhood for his children.
Does Kelsey Grammer treat his younger kids better than his older children?
Kelsey Gabriel Grammer and Auden James Grammer are Kelsey Grammer's last-born children, with Kelsey Jr.'s birthday being July 22, 2014, and Auden's being November 14, 2016. Auden is named after the poet W.H. Auden, which already sets a precedent for the kind of luxurious life Kelsey expects his youngest child to lead.
Kelsey's three youngest children get a privilege that his other kids didn't seem to have as thoroughly, which is the actor being a present dad. While speaking to People in 2022, Kelsey expressed that having his three younger children was like a second attempt at being a loving and supportive parent. "Honestly, the beauty of being an older dad is you get a chance to kinda try it again, Kelsey told the outlet. "That's been a real gift."
Kelsey's 23-year-old daughter Mason told Genlux Magazine that her father did not make much of an effort to be in her life throughout her childhood (via Bravo). "My dad wasn't around, so I didn't see him much, and my mom had such a hard time," she said. These statements are evidence that Kelsey was not there for his older children as he is for his offspring, who were born in the 2010s. However, Mason and her brother Jude arguably have just as lavish a life as their younger half-siblings.