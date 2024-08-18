Strange Things Everyone Ignores About Kelsey Grammer's Relationship With Kayte Walsh
Kelsey Grammer and Kayte Walsh's relationship started in a somewhat odd manner. During a 2012 appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" the "Frasier" star revealed that his future wife was a flight attendant during one of his trips to London back in 2009. He also happily recalled how they grabbed coffee a few days after their first meeting and had a wonderful time wandering around the snowy capital city during Christmastime. While all of that sounds rather picture-perfect, there was just one massive problem: Kelsey was about 12 years into his marriage with Camille Grammer at the time.
While speaking to People in 2010, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum admitted that she only learned of Walsh's relationship with her husband when a friend who had supposedly seen them together called her up in June 2010. Camille reached out to the actor immediately, but Kelsey initially told her that he wasn't up for a conversation yet. However, the multiple Emmy winner phoned her a few hours later and confessed that he wanted to end their marriage.
Camille wanted to give their long-standing relationship another shot for the sake of their two children, but Kelsey wasn't on board with the idea. "I started crying and he said, 'Oh, grow up.' I said, 'What about our children?' and he said, 'They'll get over it.' It was harsh," she recalled. As the reality star reflected on her feelings about the heartbreaking situation, Camille also disclosed, "I feel completely abandoned. I feel dismissed. This all happened very quickly for me."
Kayte Walsh made Kelsey Grammer tattoo her name on his groin
During a 2012 appearance on "Oprah's Next Chapter," Kelsey Grammer acknowledged that he ultimately regretted entering into a relationship with Katye Walsh while he was still married. However, he didn't subscribe to the notion that his ex-wife was shocked by the end of their marriage, arguing that it was "pretty much over as soon as it began." In fact, the "Cheers" star claimed that he only stayed with Camille Grammer for over a decade because he didn't want to get divorced for a third time. Ultimately, the Grammers finalized their divorce in 2011 and "RHOBH" star Camille got a pretty hefty sum in the settlement, before finding love again and marrying David C. Meyer in 2018. Still, the end of their relationship seemingly haunted Walsh long after she tied the knot with Kelsey in 2011.
During a 2018 appearance on "Conan," he divulged that his wife convinced him to tattoo her name near his groin. "It was more of [a] sort of an ownership thing," Kelsey reasoned. The actor elaborated that Walsh believed it was an anti-cheating measure because any potential sexual partner would see the tattoo and understand that he "was already signed and owned by someone named Kayte." Unfortunately, it doesn't appear that he was joking either. In 2012, TMZ reported that a tattoo artist had shared a photo of the "X-Men: The Last Stand" star getting inked. Hilariously, the couple opted to get the lowest-price tattoo that they had to offer and only spent $60 on it.
The couple has a pretty significant age gap
It's worth noting that Kayte Walsh and Kelsey Grammer share a 24-year age gap. What makes it even more significant is that Kelsey's eldest child, Spencer Grammer, whom he shares with his first wife, Doreen Alderman, is only about four years younger than Walsh. It certainly seems like the actor has a preference for dating younger women because Camille Grammer was 13 years his junior while he was also about 15 years older than his second wife Leigh-Anne Csuhany. Another common thread between Camille and Csuhany is the fact that both of their marriages to the "Frasier" star ended on a sour note. According to a 1993 People article, Csuhany's union with the actor culminated after only nine months.
Kelsey allegedly evicted his pregnant wife from their shared home and urged the court to award him full custody of their child before the birth. Kelsey reportedly accused Csuhany of being a "fraud" with an "unsound mind." Csuhany sadly attempted suicide shortly after their split and had an abortion too. As a result, it appears that the only one of Kelsey's marriages that didn't have a somewhat tragic ending was his first. Still, during a 2020 appearance on "In Depth With Graham Bensinger," the TV icon viewed his first three marriages as one because Kelsey believed his former spouses were the "same person in different bodies" who all thought he would somehow better their lives.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org