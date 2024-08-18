Strange Things Everyone Ignores About Kelsey Grammer's Relationship With Kayte Walsh

Kelsey Grammer and Kayte Walsh's relationship started in a somewhat odd manner. During a 2012 appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" the "Frasier" star revealed that his future wife was a flight attendant during one of his trips to London back in 2009. He also happily recalled how they grabbed coffee a few days after their first meeting and had a wonderful time wandering around the snowy capital city during Christmastime. While all of that sounds rather picture-perfect, there was just one massive problem: Kelsey was about 12 years into his marriage with Camille Grammer at the time.

Advertisement

While speaking to People in 2010, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum admitted that she only learned of Walsh's relationship with her husband when a friend who had supposedly seen them together called her up in June 2010. Camille reached out to the actor immediately, but Kelsey initially told her that he wasn't up for a conversation yet. However, the multiple Emmy winner phoned her a few hours later and confessed that he wanted to end their marriage.

Camille wanted to give their long-standing relationship another shot for the sake of their two children, but Kelsey wasn't on board with the idea. "I started crying and he said, 'Oh, grow up.' I said, 'What about our children?' and he said, 'They'll get over it.' It was harsh," she recalled. As the reality star reflected on her feelings about the heartbreaking situation, Camille also disclosed, "I feel completely abandoned. I feel dismissed. This all happened very quickly for me."

Advertisement