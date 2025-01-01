Not Even Carrie Underwood's Killer Legs Could Save Her 2025 New Year's Eve Performance

Somewhat shockingly, country superstar Carrie Underwood may have dropped the ball while performing at "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" on December 31, 2024. Although fans were super excited to see the Grammy winner headline the iconic event, many were left unimpressed with her performance — for more reasons than one. Underwood first stepped onto the stage in a strange black and gold fringe number that didn't show off her curves very well and quite literally fell flat. Suffice it to say, users on X, formerly known as Twitter, were equally unimpressed, with one even comparing the look to a "throw rug."

Carrie Underwood performs at Times Square... Happy New Year🙌 pic.twitter.com/IVz8FAWIjg — Barbara Kearns (@THEKEARNS12) January 1, 2025

Meanwhile, another critic hilariously pointed out that the ensemble bore a rather strong resemblance to WWE Superstar Goldust's in-ring attire. Another commentator quipped, "It looks like someone took those old things people used to throw on Christmas [trees] and made Carrie Underwood a scarf." While one person could empathize with her need to stay warm in New York City, they still couldn't forgive the odd outfit choice. For her second song, "Pink Champagne" the "Jesus, Take the Wheel" hitmaker ditched the robe and donned a magenta fringe jacket with a pair of sparkly pants.

Although viewers liked that outfit slightly more, it didn't receive any points for originality because it was too reminiscent of the fringe jacket that Taylor Swift wore on the Eras Tour. Finally, she took the jacket off to reveal a sparkly blazer that matched her pants as Underwood belted out her smash hit "Before He Cheats." Unfortunately, commentators had myriad issues with her vocal talents too.