Not Even Carrie Underwood's Killer Legs Could Save Her 2025 New Year's Eve Performance
Somewhat shockingly, country superstar Carrie Underwood may have dropped the ball while performing at "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" on December 31, 2024. Although fans were super excited to see the Grammy winner headline the iconic event, many were left unimpressed with her performance — for more reasons than one. Underwood first stepped onto the stage in a strange black and gold fringe number that didn't show off her curves very well and quite literally fell flat. Suffice it to say, users on X, formerly known as Twitter, were equally unimpressed, with one even comparing the look to a "throw rug."
Carrie Underwood performs at Times Square... Happy New Year🙌 pic.twitter.com/IVz8FAWIjg
— Barbara Kearns (@THEKEARNS12) January 1, 2025
Meanwhile, another critic hilariously pointed out that the ensemble bore a rather strong resemblance to WWE Superstar Goldust's in-ring attire. Another commentator quipped, "It looks like someone took those old things people used to throw on Christmas [trees] and made Carrie Underwood a scarf." While one person could empathize with her need to stay warm in New York City, they still couldn't forgive the odd outfit choice. For her second song, "Pink Champagne" the "Jesus, Take the Wheel" hitmaker ditched the robe and donned a magenta fringe jacket with a pair of sparkly pants.
Although viewers liked that outfit slightly more, it didn't receive any points for originality because it was too reminiscent of the fringe jacket that Taylor Swift wore on the Eras Tour. Finally, she took the jacket off to reveal a sparkly blazer that matched her pants as Underwood belted out her smash hit "Before He Cheats." Unfortunately, commentators had myriad issues with her vocal talents too.
Carrie Underwood's also singing seemed off to many viewers
Many X commentators believed that Carrie Underwood's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" medley performance didn't accurately represent her incredible, and well-established, talents as a live singer. In fact, one user even compared it to Lara Trump's hilariously off-key performance at Mar-a-Lago. Meanwhile, other users tried to come up with valid reasons for Underwood's arguably poor performance. One commentator posited that the "Mama's Song" hitmaker may have strained her vocal cords or maybe even have been down with a cold. Another suggested that audio mixing issues could have caused Underwood to sound like she was singing out of a "metal can." Similarly, another X user proclaimed that she may have simply had "too many guitarists" backing her up for a one-woman show, which was throwing the accomplished performer off.
In typical fashion, Underwood couldn't escape plastic surgery rumors after the dodgy performance either. One critic wondered aloud, "Damn Carrie Underwood, wtf did you do to your face?" and asserted that she may have used Botox. However, at least one fan came to her defense and insisted that her face was altered after a 2018 fall that resulted in 40 stitches. Even back then, people speculated that the fall was a cover story for a plastic surgery scar. However, Underwood dispelled that rumor in a 2018 Redbook magazine interview, deadpanning, "I wish I'd gotten some awesome plastic surgery to make this [scar] look better." Regardless, she chose not to lose any sleep over it and instead turned her attention towards her two kids, Isaiah and Jacob. Suffice it to say that Underwood will likely take a similarly positive attitude to criticisms of her performance.