Has Eva Mendes Ever Had Plastic Surgery? What She's Said

Deciding to get plastic surgery is a personal choice between a patient and their doctor, but sometimes people do regret getting work done. While some celebrities can't escape plastic surgery speculation, such as Millie Bobby Brown, others who've gone through procedures aren't afraid to speak out about it. Eva Mendes, born in 1974, looks much younger than her actual age, and some of that could be thanks to plastic surgery.

In an interview with The Times, the former actor, who worked with husband Ryan Gosling twice before leaving the industry, opened up about the cosmetic procedures she's had done. "I'm not afraid to try things that are safe, because most of these little treatments, let's say, are reversible," Mendes shared, explaining how something like Botox will eventually disappear from your body if you decide it's not for you. Of course, Mendes did admit she's gotten cosmetic procedures she wished she hadn't. "There have been times where I've regretted something ... and then you just wait it out," she said.

Interestingly, something like Botox could actually delay needing plastic surgery down the line, according to Dr. Babak Dadvand, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills, California, who told The List secrets plastic surgeons wish people would know. "I think the best thing is to start earlier and start treating the early signs of aging, Dadvand said.

