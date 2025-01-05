Has Eva Mendes Ever Had Plastic Surgery? What She's Said
Deciding to get plastic surgery is a personal choice between a patient and their doctor, but sometimes people do regret getting work done. While some celebrities can't escape plastic surgery speculation, such as Millie Bobby Brown, others who've gone through procedures aren't afraid to speak out about it. Eva Mendes, born in 1974, looks much younger than her actual age, and some of that could be thanks to plastic surgery.
In an interview with The Times, the former actor, who worked with husband Ryan Gosling twice before leaving the industry, opened up about the cosmetic procedures she's had done. "I'm not afraid to try things that are safe, because most of these little treatments, let's say, are reversible," Mendes shared, explaining how something like Botox will eventually disappear from your body if you decide it's not for you. Of course, Mendes did admit she's gotten cosmetic procedures she wished she hadn't. "There have been times where I've regretted something ... and then you just wait it out," she said.
Interestingly, something like Botox could actually delay needing plastic surgery down the line, according to Dr. Babak Dadvand, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills, California, who told The List secrets plastic surgeons wish people would know. "I think the best thing is to start earlier and start treating the early signs of aging, Dadvand said.
Eva Mendes once got a thread lift
Also during that interview with The Times, Eva Mendes shared she was dealing with hormonal changes and that her jaw was acting up, joking about how she may get it lasered with new, cutting-edge technology in the future. However, something she did not specifically mention in the interview was that she once underwent mono-threading. This is a procedure that minimally lifts one's facial skin for temporary results.
Mendes posted a photo to Instagram, which has since been deleted, that showed her lying down with seven syringes in her neck. Reportedly, Mendes shared this pic to help promote her friend's new day spa, hyping up the atmosphere in her Instagram caption: "A home where you can relax while being tortured by the best of the best. This is my happy place" (via MedPage Today).
Between joking about "being tortured" and the unnerving photo, fans allegedly wondered if the procedure was painful. Mendes replied to a comment, explaining that her pain tolerance was low and she didn't find the process agonizing. She also clarified she's not a fan of needles whatsoever, but was able to endure the mono-threading just fine. It's unclear if Mendes has undergone this process more than just that one time.