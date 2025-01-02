Meghan Markle Rejoins Instagram (& We Bet Kate And William Are Fuming)
Since the Duchess of Sussex and former "Suits" star Meghan Markle left Instagram in 2018, followers of the royal family eagerly wondered if she would ever make her glorious return to it. That day finally came at the dawn of 2025, and Markle's delivery couldn't have been more eye-catching.
To kick off her long-anticipated return to social media, Markle posted a cryptic yet rather sweet video that was reportedly shot by her husband, Prince Harry. In the video, which was posted on Instagram on January 1, 2025, Markle, her back to the camera, was shown running barefoot across a wet, sandy beach on a cloudy day. She eventually stopped to write "2025" in the sand, before smiling and running away while the camera shifted its attention to the clouds above.
While the message could simply be her way of ringing in the new year, it could also be an indicator that something big is coming in Markle's life, like maybe the rumored "Team Sussex" comeback. Or, in the case of her in-laws, Prince William and Kate Middleton, it could be perceived as a flagrant attempt to steal the limelight from them, given the steady social media presence they've maintained.
Her social media return took years
Prior to Meghan Markle's relationship with Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex had amassed quite the following across social media, having once had approximately 3 million Instagram followers. She eventually shut down her socials in January 2018, and though she teased re-establishing her social media presence in a 2022 interview with The Cut, it ultimately took her until the beginning of 2025 to finally deliver on her promises. One could argue that the timing of her online revival might be a desperate reach for attention, given that her in-laws, Kate Middleton and Prince William, remain consistently active on platforms like Instagram. In light of the engagement they've generated in sharing aspects of their lives, it's possible Markle might have wanted to stick her hand in the pot and receive similar attention once again.
But, regardless of what she intended, fans and members of the public were quick to contribute their own thoughts about Markle's return to social media, in general. Some were elated to witness her comeback and commended her willingness to put herself out there despite the adversity she's faced. "Well, well, well... look who's back to make the haters sweat!" one user posted on X, formerly Twitter. "Meghan's here to remind us that real independence isn't defined by titles. Get ready for the meltdown, it's gonna be epic." Meanwhile, others were more critical of her return, citing her supposed desperation for attention. "Why is this camera-obsessed woman constantly posting images of she and her family from the back?" another X user asked. "And we used to do this at the beach when we were 17. That's a long time ago and it wasn't original then either."