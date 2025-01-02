Meghan Markle Rejoins Instagram (& We Bet Kate And William Are Fuming)

Since the Duchess of Sussex and former "Suits" star Meghan Markle left Instagram in 2018, followers of the royal family eagerly wondered if she would ever make her glorious return to it. That day finally came at the dawn of 2025, and Markle's delivery couldn't have been more eye-catching.

Advertisement

To kick off her long-anticipated return to social media, Markle posted a cryptic yet rather sweet video that was reportedly shot by her husband, Prince Harry. In the video, which was posted on Instagram on January 1, 2025, Markle, her back to the camera, was shown running barefoot across a wet, sandy beach on a cloudy day. She eventually stopped to write "2025" in the sand, before smiling and running away while the camera shifted its attention to the clouds above.

While the message could simply be her way of ringing in the new year, it could also be an indicator that something big is coming in Markle's life, like maybe the rumored "Team Sussex" comeback. Or, in the case of her in-laws, Prince William and Kate Middleton, it could be perceived as a flagrant attempt to steal the limelight from them, given the steady social media presence they've maintained.

Advertisement