The Former Suits Co-Star Meghan Markle Still Has Contact With

Although nowadays Meghan Markle is known as the Duchess of Sussex, in a past life most recognized her from the hit television series "Suits." Before her marriage to Prince Harry, Markle instead won the hearts of viewers all over the world as paralegal Rachel Zane, who would eventually find herself intertwined in a romance with Patrick J. Adams' character Mike Ross. And while they're not as close today, the two have managed to reconnect long after the show's end.

While Markle and Adams were close during filming, Markle left the show after Season 7 to begin her almost mystical romance with Prince Harry. She and Adams fell out of contact. "We are not really in touch. She leads a very different life now for obvious and important reasons," Adams said in a Reddit AMA. However, absence may have made the heart grow fonder in Markle's case. She reached out to Adams out of the blue after he launched his "Sidebar: A Suits Watch" podcast in September 2024, showing that she still cared about her cast from a distance. "[But] upon hearing about the [Suits rewatch] podcast, I got a lovely text, saying how excited she was for us and asking how she could help in anyway," Adams wrote.

Sarah Rafferty, who played Donna Paulsen in the series, hosts the show along with her former co-star. Entertainment Weekly asked her not too long ago if Markle was ever invited to the podcast. "Everybody's invited, and everybody has been so supportive," Rafferty confirmed. Should the day come that Markle reunites with her co-stars, it might be the highest-rated podcast episode Adams will ever do based on current fan interest.