Josh Hall Accidentally Exposes Biggest Insecurity In Awkward Fight With Christina Haack

While there were signs that Christina Haack's marriage to Josh Hall was never going to last, it still came as a shock to fans when she filed for divorce from him in July 2024 after over two years of marriage. Usually, when celebrities call it quits, we don't get a play-by-play of their relationship's demise, but unfortunately for Haack, a lot of her and Hall's final conversations as a married couple were caught on camera while filming "The Flip Off" for HGTV. In this new series, which premieres in January 2025, Haack and Hall were set to compete against her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his now-wife, Heather, in a home renovation contest. But sadly, their marriage fell apart while filming.

In a sneak peek clip of the show that HGTV posted to Instagram, Hall is seen trying to hype Haack up before the big competition. But in doing so, he seemingly revealed his biggest insecurity about their relationship. "This is a competition. You've got to pull out all the stops. Whatever it takes to win, I'll do it," he says to a silent Haack, before adding, "Halls rule." Unhappy by her lack of response, he continued: "You're supposed to say it with me or repeat it or something that shows you're with me here. Remember, you're a Hall now. Don't get confused in this competition about what your last name is." While Hall didn't explicitly say it, his last name comment spoke volumes: He was uncomfortable by Haack's relationship with her ex, El Moussa, with whom she shares two children.

