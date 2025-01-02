Josh Hall Accidentally Exposes Biggest Insecurity In Awkward Fight With Christina Haack
While there were signs that Christina Haack's marriage to Josh Hall was never going to last, it still came as a shock to fans when she filed for divorce from him in July 2024 after over two years of marriage. Usually, when celebrities call it quits, we don't get a play-by-play of their relationship's demise, but unfortunately for Haack, a lot of her and Hall's final conversations as a married couple were caught on camera while filming "The Flip Off" for HGTV. In this new series, which premieres in January 2025, Haack and Hall were set to compete against her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his now-wife, Heather, in a home renovation contest. But sadly, their marriage fell apart while filming.
In a sneak peek clip of the show that HGTV posted to Instagram, Hall is seen trying to hype Haack up before the big competition. But in doing so, he seemingly revealed his biggest insecurity about their relationship. "This is a competition. You've got to pull out all the stops. Whatever it takes to win, I'll do it," he says to a silent Haack, before adding, "Halls rule." Unhappy by her lack of response, he continued: "You're supposed to say it with me or repeat it or something that shows you're with me here. Remember, you're a Hall now. Don't get confused in this competition about what your last name is." While Hall didn't explicitly say it, his last name comment spoke volumes: He was uncomfortable by Haack's relationship with her ex, El Moussa, with whom she shares two children.
Josh Hall slammed by fans and Christina Haack's kids for his behavior
During Josh Hall's time on "The Flip Off," he did more than just nod to how uncomfortable he was by Christina Haack's current relationship with Tarek El Moussa. In the same sneak peek clip, he tells Haack she's rude for not responding to him. "I don't over talk," she said, only for him to fire back: "Do you know how much s*** you say? And I'm just like, 'I wish you'd shut up already.'" Haack sighed in response, to which Hall said, "My wife is pissing me off already."
On Instagram, fans were appalled by how Hall spoke to his then-wife. "Wow. That was rough to watch. Abuse comes in many different varieties. That was 100% abusive behavior. Good for you, Christina, for getting out of an abusive relationship," wrote one. Others applauded the interior designer for leaving him and allowing the network to show these difficult moments.
In a different preview of "The Flip Off" from December 2024, Haack revealed the heartbreaking plea her kids made to her about Hall while confiding to El Moussa. "They told me he's not nice to me; why would I stick around?" she said while tearing up. While Haack maintains a platonic relationship with El Moussa, it seems Hall's insecurities about them were seemingly irrational. Maybe his biggest concern should have been his behavior toward Haack, especially since her kids were noticing it.