Christina Haack Reveals Heartbreaking Plea From Her Kids Right Before Explosive Josh Hall Divorce
There's a new real estate competition series on HGTV's horizon: "The Flip Off." The show was originally set up as a showdown between legendary HGTV hosts and exes Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa, with their new spouses, to see who gets the biggest payout at the end of a house flip. While El Moussa's partner Heather Rae El Moussa was all in, things took a turn for the show when Haack announced her divorce from her husband Josh Hall. A sneak peek of the series tells us what happened between the couple.
In a first look at "The Flip Off," Haack revealed to her first ex-husband El Moussa that things with Hall have been distressing. "I know that look," El Moussa said, asking Haack if everything was all right. Haack confessed to El Moussa that she and Hall had officially called it quits. As they sat down on the couch together, Haack tearfully told El Moussa how rocky her relationship had been, to the point that her children had to step in.
She admitted to El Moussa that her kids — she shares Taylor Reese and Brayden James with El Moussa and Hudson London with her second husband Ant Anstead — asked her to leave Hall. "They told me he's not nice to me, why would I stick around?" said Haack. Tears started flooding her face as she said to El Moussa: "Everything since like 2016 has been so hard and so horrible." In 2016, El Moussa and Haack announced their separation and they ultimately divorced in 2018, purportedly due to constant arguments and never making time for each other. "I acknowledge that I am a big part, if not the entire part of all this," El Moussa responded to how Haack was feeling.
What happened between Christina Haack and Josh Hall?
After divorcing Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead, Christina Haack made a third attempt at a happily ever after when she married Josh Hall in 2021. However, in July 2024, the two announced their split, with Hall filing for divorce — one that might rack up a lengthy bill for Haack.
Their relationship got so messy that even originally filming "The Flip Off" together was too difficult, resulting in a change of the show's dynamic, making it a two (Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa) against one (Haack) competition.
Haack admitted to Entertainment Tonight that working with Hall was a nightmare — the biggest clue as to why she and Hall called it quits. She said Hall's insecurities got in the way of enjoying the production process. "When someone is insecure by you and doesn't like to watch you win, that really puts a damper on everything." She continued: "I feel like I was not shining as bright, to try to not make him feel emasculated. But who wants to live like that?"