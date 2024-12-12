Christina Haack Reveals Heartbreaking Plea From Her Kids Right Before Explosive Josh Hall Divorce

There's a new real estate competition series on HGTV's horizon: "The Flip Off." The show was originally set up as a showdown between legendary HGTV hosts and exes Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa, with their new spouses, to see who gets the biggest payout at the end of a house flip. While El Moussa's partner Heather Rae El Moussa was all in, things took a turn for the show when Haack announced her divorce from her husband Josh Hall. A sneak peek of the series tells us what happened between the couple.

Advertisement

In a first look at "The Flip Off," Haack revealed to her first ex-husband El Moussa that things with Hall have been distressing. "I know that look," El Moussa said, asking Haack if everything was all right. Haack confessed to El Moussa that she and Hall had officially called it quits. As they sat down on the couch together, Haack tearfully told El Moussa how rocky her relationship had been, to the point that her children had to step in.

She admitted to El Moussa that her kids — she shares Taylor Reese and Brayden James with El Moussa and Hudson London with her second husband Ant Anstead — asked her to leave Hall. "They told me he's not nice to me, why would I stick around?" said Haack. Tears started flooding her face as she said to El Moussa: "Everything since like 2016 has been so hard and so horrible." In 2016, El Moussa and Haack announced their separation and they ultimately divorced in 2018, purportedly due to constant arguments and never making time for each other. "I acknowledge that I am a big part, if not the entire part of all this," El Moussa responded to how Haack was feeling.

Advertisement