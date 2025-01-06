Heidi Klum Is Totally Unrecognizable In Throwback Pics From The '80s

As a supermodel turned TV host and reality show judge, Heidi Klum has always been a beauty whom people took notice of, from the moment she entered a modeling contest on a whim in 1992 and beat out 30,000 other contestants. But while she's known for her long and straight, sometimes wavy, hair, she didn't always sport that look.

In the 1980s, hair was a big statement — with many styles back in fashion now — and Klum found herself caught up in the fun. She posted a carousel of throwback pics to Instagram for her mother's birthday and they are a real treat. It doesn't even look like Klum is in the photos; she is completely unrecognizable.

The first two pics in the photo roundup show Klum and her mom rocking similar styles of the day. Basically, they had curly mullets, which is such an '80s vibe. While the hair takes center stage in the photos, Klum's poses in her pre-modeling days should not be ignored. Clearly, she is a natural and has had a stunning transformation over the years.