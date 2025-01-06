Heidi Klum Is Totally Unrecognizable In Throwback Pics From The '80s
As a supermodel turned TV host and reality show judge, Heidi Klum has always been a beauty whom people took notice of, from the moment she entered a modeling contest on a whim in 1992 and beat out 30,000 other contestants. But while she's known for her long and straight, sometimes wavy, hair, she didn't always sport that look.
In the 1980s, hair was a big statement — with many styles back in fashion now — and Klum found herself caught up in the fun. She posted a carousel of throwback pics to Instagram for her mother's birthday and they are a real treat. It doesn't even look like Klum is in the photos; she is completely unrecognizable.
The first two pics in the photo roundup show Klum and her mom rocking similar styles of the day. Basically, they had curly mullets, which is such an '80s vibe. While the hair takes center stage in the photos, Klum's poses in her pre-modeling days should not be ignored. Clearly, she is a natural and has had a stunning transformation over the years.
Heidi Klum has a talent for looking unrecognizable
Of course, this isn't the only time Heidi Klum has looked completely different. Her epic Halloween costumes are known for going way above and beyond. So much so, fans would never know it was her inside the costume if she didn't post pics on social media. For Halloween 2024, she stunned fans as the lovable alien from "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" in female form, sharing a process video online that showed how her face is actually E.T.'s neck. Naturally, many fans called her "the Queen of Halloween" on Instagram.
For past Halloweens, Klum has constantly tried to outdo herself, like the time she went dressed as Fiona in ogre form from "Shrek," or, more infamously, when she went as a ginormous worm. Her costumes are quite a production to build, which is no problem for her since her net worth is out of this world. She should dress up as her teen self from the '80s for Halloween one year!