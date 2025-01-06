Everything Prince Harry Has Said About Those Meghan Markle Divorce Rumors
Ever since Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, tied the knot with Meghan Markle in May 2018, the high-profile couple have been feeling the intense heat of the media spotlight. Even as the pair have thrived in their own lives -– including welcoming two children together and starting their new lives in the United States –- they've weathered countless rounds of tabloid speculation regarding the state of their marriage and suggestions that they are headed toward divorce.
In December 2024 –- as a year jam-packed with rumors about a supposed marital rift was coming to a close –- Prince Harry poked fun at the ceaseless speculation while speaking with columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin at the New York Times DealBook Summit. During their on-stage conversation, Sorkin remarked that people seem entranced by the couple's every move – particularly the amount of time they spent apart.
"They're fascinated by Meghan, [who] is in California right now, and you're here. And there's articles left and right about, you know, 'Why are you making, doing independent events? Why aren't you doing them together?'" Sorkin remarked (via People). Harry quickly joked, "Because you invited me. You should have known!"
Prince Harry made it clear that he and Meghan Markle are aware of the tabloid speculation
Prince Harry's conversation at the DealBook Summit event was focused on misinformation and its pervasive spread in the age of digital media. It's something he's battled countless times during his life as a member of the royal family, and it's only gotten more heated since he and Meghan Markle got married. Despite the constant presence of paparazzi and wild reports of trouble in paradise, this was one of the first times he's addressed the rumors directly –- because he believes it's usually best to ignore fake stories than to add fuel to the fire by responding to them.
"Apparently, we've bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We've apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well," Harry quipped (via People). "It's hard to keep up with, but that's why you just sort of ignore it."
Harry went on to say that the people who he truly feels for are the internet trolls and haters who desperately want the negative rumors to be true, and are disappointed when they aren't. However, Harry says ignoring the chatter allows him to focus on the things that are most important to him, including his philanthropic endeavors and "being the best husband and dad that I can be."
Prince Harry subtly showed his love for Meghan Markle during a NATO meeting
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle faced more split rumors than usual in 2024 as they've spent a great deal of time apart, and attending different events without one another. Some PR experts have suggested that it is a deliberate effort by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to separate their personal brands as they both explore different avenues of income generation and different career paths.
That being said, Harry has made an effort to show just how important his marriage is to him, even at important global events -– like when he made a virtual appearance to address the NATO Military Committee at NATO Headquarters in Berlin in October 2024. During the video conference call, Harry spoke while seated in his home office, and fans who saw his appearance couldn't help but notice the framed wedding photo just over his shoulder, which included Meghan looking stunning in her breathtaking Givenchy wedding dress on the day they tied the knot at St George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle.
Prince Harry says he's dealt with invasive tabloids most of his life
While Prince Harry has made light of tabloid rumors concerning his marriage, he has aimed to fight the press intruding on his personal life today. When he sued Mirror Group Newspapers in 2023 for invasion of privacy related to alleged phone hacking -– a lawsuit in which he was awarded over $500,000 in February 2024 – the royal took the stand in court to testify about the impact unethical media reports have had on his life. "As a child growing up, in teenage years, I was under press invasion for most of my life, up until this day," Harry said during cross-examination (via The Guardian).
Harry went on to say that every relationship he was in as a young adult withered under the magnifying glass of the British press and was eventually ground up by the media rumor mill, as private conversations would be leaked to the media and the public would be let in on all the details of his private life. Prince Harry told the court at the time, "I always felt as if the tabloids wanted me to be single, as I was much more interesting to them and sold more newspapers." It's easy to see how Prince Harry feels this media trend has continued even after settling down and building a family with Meghan Markle.