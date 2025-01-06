Everything Prince Harry Has Said About Those Meghan Markle Divorce Rumors

Ever since Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, tied the knot with Meghan Markle in May 2018, the high-profile couple have been feeling the intense heat of the media spotlight. Even as the pair have thrived in their own lives -– including welcoming two children together and starting their new lives in the United States –- they've weathered countless rounds of tabloid speculation regarding the state of their marriage and suggestions that they are headed toward divorce.

In December 2024 –- as a year jam-packed with rumors about a supposed marital rift was coming to a close –- Prince Harry poked fun at the ceaseless speculation while speaking with columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin at the New York Times DealBook Summit. During their on-stage conversation, Sorkin remarked that people seem entranced by the couple's every move – particularly the amount of time they spent apart.

"They're fascinated by Meghan, [who] is in California right now, and you're here. And there's articles left and right about, you know, 'Why are you making, doing independent events? Why aren't you doing them together?'" Sorkin remarked (via People). Harry quickly joked, "Because you invited me. You should have known!"

