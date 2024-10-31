Prince Harry Subtly Shuts Down Meghan Markle Split Speculation Amid Growing Rumors

Prince Harry is making sure his love for his wife and family is evident to the world, even amid swirling rumors of marriage troubles. The 40-year-old Duke of Sussex made sure to subtly display his affection for wife Meghan Markle with a framed photo, which was on display in the background while Harry made a virtual appearance at a NATO meeting on October 30, 2024.

Prince Harry addressed the NATO Military Committee at NATO Headquarters in Berlin via video conference call, during which time he was seated in his office. A framed photograph from his wedding day — featuring Meghan in her gorgeous white Givenchy wedding gown — was prominently on display on a shelf behind him. Harry appeared at the meeting to speak with the committee about his Invictus Games Foundation, which he helped create in 2014, and discuss the organization's efforts to support wounded service members through athletic competition and acts of service.

The sweet photo — which could be seen just to the side of Harry's left shoulder, in a video shared by the Invictus Games Foundation on Instagram — commemorates the day Harry and Meghan tied the knot during their lavish royal wedding at St George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle in May 2018. Harry's low-key demonstration of love comes as the couple face a whole new round of split speculation, sparked by their busy schedules and the recent lack of public appearances together.

