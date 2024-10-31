Prince Harry Subtly Shuts Down Meghan Markle Split Speculation Amid Growing Rumors
Prince Harry is making sure his love for his wife and family is evident to the world, even amid swirling rumors of marriage troubles. The 40-year-old Duke of Sussex made sure to subtly display his affection for wife Meghan Markle with a framed photo, which was on display in the background while Harry made a virtual appearance at a NATO meeting on October 30, 2024.
Prince Harry addressed the NATO Military Committee at NATO Headquarters in Berlin via video conference call, during which time he was seated in his office. A framed photograph from his wedding day — featuring Meghan in her gorgeous white Givenchy wedding gown — was prominently on display on a shelf behind him. Harry appeared at the meeting to speak with the committee about his Invictus Games Foundation, which he helped create in 2014, and discuss the organization's efforts to support wounded service members through athletic competition and acts of service.
The sweet photo — which could be seen just to the side of Harry's left shoulder, in a video shared by the Invictus Games Foundation on Instagram — commemorates the day Harry and Meghan tied the knot during their lavish royal wedding at St George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle in May 2018. Harry's low-key demonstration of love comes as the couple face a whole new round of split speculation, sparked by their busy schedules and the recent lack of public appearances together.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been spending more time working on their own projects
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have weathered many rounds of tabloid speculation suggesting that they're headed toward divorce. However, the latest rumors revolve around the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seemingly trying to distance their own personal brands. Both Harry and Meghan have different passions and philanthropic endeavors, and some experts suggest that they are trying to pursue their goals as individuals rather than a power couple.
Royal expert Kinsey Schofield recently told The Express Tribune that she feels Harry and Meghan have found themselves competing for attention. Harry recently traveled to Lesotho for an event hosted by Sentebale, a charity co-founded by Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho. Around the same time, Meghan made a solo appearance at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala, and she has been promoting her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. Their last official public appearance came in August 2024, during their tour of Colombia.
Days before his appearance at the NATO meeting, PR expert Ed Coram James suggested to GB News that their distance is strategic, and not a sign of a split. "For years they have become synonymous with one another," Coram explained, adding that their infamous Oprah Winfrey interview tarnished their joint reputation. "When combined, the Sussexes brand is, from a PR perspective, toxic. But, when separate, they have a genuine chance of creating an entirely separate brand, with completely different labels."