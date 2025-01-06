Meet Christina Ricci's Two Kids

Motherhood brought about a stunning transformation for Christina Ricci. The "Addams Family" star became a first-time parent in 2014 after welcoming Freddie Heerdegen with ex-husband James Heerdegen. Christina opened up to People in 2016 about how the adorable little one irrevocably changed her perspective on life, explaining, "It's made everything in my life actually important and matter. I now have to take things seriously, and I never did before." She added, "I want to succeed for him. My choices matter more."

When the former child star subsequently appeared on the "Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty," podcast in March 2024, Ricci disclosed that unfortunately she couldn't sleep train Freddie because she had to return to work when he was only two months old. To make matters worse, James didn't lend her a helping hand, so she had to take her infant son on the road with her and make him sleep on her bed so that she could catch the bare minimum hours required to function through the day.

In 2021, the old school horror movie kid who is unrecognizable now welcomed her second child, Cleopatra Ricci Hampton, with her husband, Mark Hampton. On "Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty," Christina shared that she, once again, had to return to work and film "Wednesday" when her baby girl was only two months old. However, this time around, she was able to establish a better work-life balance, and it was all thanks to Mark, who cared for their baby through the night. Despite all the ups and downs of parenting, the actor ultimately couldn't be happier about the way her kids are growing up.

