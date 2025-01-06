How Matt Gaetz's Ex Girlfriend Got Involved With His Legal Drama

Before getting tapped to serve as attorney general in Donald Trump's second cabinet, scandalous former Florida congressman Matt Gaetz was perhaps best known for being investigated by the Department of Justice (DOJ) for sex trafficking and statutory rape. First reported by the New York Times, Gaetz was accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old in 2017 and paying for the victim to travel with him across state lines, a violation of federal sex-trafficking laws. A key piece of evidence in the DOJ's investigation was the testimony of Gaetz's ex-girlfriend, who agreed to testify against him before a federal grand jury in 2022.

According to NBC News, it's believed Gaetz's ex-girlfriend — who remains anonymous — agreed to testify as part of an immunity deal to avoid obstruction of justice charges stemming from a phone call she had with a witness. Per reporting by Politico, the ex-girlfriend patched Gaetz in on the call, raising questions as to whether he attempted to sway the witness' testimony. Prior to her cooperation with the investigation, his ex-girlfriend made headlines for another phone call, this time with the alleged sex-trafficking victim, who she accused of trying to get her to incriminate Gaetz on a recorded line (per Politico).

The DOJ ultimately closed its investigation in 2023 without bringing any charges against Gaetz, an outcome he claims vindicates him. However, The Washington Post reported that the decision was the result of prosecutors worrying they wouldn't be able to get a conviction due to credibility concerns with two key witnesses.

