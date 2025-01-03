Everything We Know About Hallmark Star John Reardon's Cancer Diagnosis
On Christmas Eve 2024, Hallmark star John Reardon revealed he has battled cancer, but thankfully, he also noted that he has recovered from it. "Last night was my first night out after my recovery from tonsil cancer," he wrote in an Instagram post with two pictures, one looking suave while out on the town and the other showing him masked and receiving treatment in a hospital. "Has been a long road between these two pictures and the difference is from the love and support I received from my people in my life."
Sharing a message all too appropriate for the holiday season, Reardon finished his post by writing that "kindness is an underappreciated quality in people. We should never undervalue it. Celebrate it and distribute it as much as possible. It is free and life-changing. Happy Holidays."
Reardon had never publicly shared his cancer diagnosis before this post, so as of this writing, it's unknown how long he has been battling cancer. However, he appears to be fully recovered as his wife Meghan Ory wrote "#cancerfree" when reposting Reardon's update to her Instagram Stories (via People).
John Reardon's gratitude for his loved ones
In his post, John Reardon made sure to thank his loved ones and support system for helping him through such a troubled time. He wrote that his wife Meghan Ory took on "our whole world to help me get better." Ory, who's also faced her own health problems in the past, shared a tender message about her husband on social media. "This man inspires me every day with his strength, his kindness and love that didn't falter once even when he was in insane pain," she wrote in her Instagram Story and called Reardon her "hero" (via People). The couple have been together since 2006 and tied the knot in 2008. They starred together in the 2024 Hallmark holiday movie "Believe in Christmas."
Reardon also thanked his parents, siblings, and in-laws, who he called "not just in-laws they are family." He noted his "brave kids who inspired me" during his tough time. Reardon and Ory have three children together, the first born in 2018, the second in 2019, and third welcomed in 2023.
In a June 2022 Father's Day Instagram post, Ory complimented Reardon for being such a great dad and husband. "Happy Father's Day to this super stud dad and hubby. @johnny_reardon_ We are so grateful for all you do and love you so much," she wrote.