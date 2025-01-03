Everything We Know About Hallmark Star John Reardon's Cancer Diagnosis

On Christmas Eve 2024, Hallmark star John Reardon revealed he has battled cancer, but thankfully, he also noted that he has recovered from it. "Last night was my first night out after my recovery from tonsil cancer," he wrote in an Instagram post with two pictures, one looking suave while out on the town and the other showing him masked and receiving treatment in a hospital. "Has been a long road between these two pictures and the difference is from the love and support I received from my people in my life."

Sharing a message all too appropriate for the holiday season, Reardon finished his post by writing that "kindness is an underappreciated quality in people. We should never undervalue it. Celebrate it and distribute it as much as possible. It is free and life-changing. Happy Holidays."

Reardon had never publicly shared his cancer diagnosis before this post, so as of this writing, it's unknown how long he has been battling cancer. However, he appears to be fully recovered as his wife Meghan Ory wrote "#cancerfree" when reposting Reardon's update to her Instagram Stories (via People).