Inside The Rumors Nicholas Chavez Will Return To General Hospital
Nicholas Chavez is clearly in his horror era, having recently starred on both Netflix's true crime series, "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story," and the spooky show, "Grotesquerie." However, before audiences recognized him for these projects, the soap opera world knew him as Spencer Cassadine on "General Hospital."
Chavez was on the long-running soap from 2021 to 2024, working on a whopping 358 episodes as of this writing, and even winning a Daytime Emmy in 2022. In January 2024, TV Insider noted that Chavez was going on a hiatus to film "Monsters." But in May 2024, his future on the soap opera became clear. Chavez posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, "While there are no current plans for me to return, we are still talking very openly about future possibilities for Spencer in Port Charles." During an interview with TVLine in September 2024, Chavez shared that the door was still open for him to come back. "Port Charles is a crazy place. We'll have to see what happens," he said. He then admitted he hadn't recently spoken to his former co-star and one-half of the "General Hospital" power couple, Tabyana Ali, but he only wished good things for her. "She's a great actress," he said.
Soap operas are no strangers to recasting celebs for a role, and Chavez is well aware that could happen with his character. Also during that TVLine interview, when asked how he'd feel if the show were to recast him, Chavez gave a mature answer: "I understand that the show has needs, and I would be fully supportive of that."
Nicholas Chavez could have drama with his General Hospital co-star
Tabyana Ali once crystallized the reason her and Nicholas Chavez's onscreen romance was so important, but their off-camera friendship could now be in trouble. Interestingly, fans have some theories about why Chavez and Ali don't talk anymore. Chavez is currently dating actress Victoria Abbott, who also is on "Grotesquerie," and according to some fans on X, she is the reason why the former "General Hospital" co-stars are allegedly on the outs.
When someone asked what the deal was with the rumored drama surrounding Abbott, one person summarized the gossip in a now-deleted tweet: "Nicholas Chavez used to be on this soap opera called 'General Hospital' and him and his co-star [Tabyana Ali] (who played his love interest in the show) were [really] close but after he got with his current gf they stopped being friends. The gf has been throwing shade at Tabyana."
Another person on X said in a now-deleted tweet, "Nicholas Chavez' [girlfriend's] friend is on TikTok telling people that the gf had to sign a contract in which she is not [allowed] to talk about Tabyana." Moreover, one fan joked, "I'm a child of DIVORCE. Nicholas Chavez and Tabyana Ali, I'm giving you two until 2025 to work out your differences." Keep in mind, these are only rumors, but after seeing how Chavez reacted when TVLine asked if he still talked to his co-star, fans started reading between the lines and coming up with their own ideas.