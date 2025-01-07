Inside The Rumors Nicholas Chavez Will Return To General Hospital

Nicholas Chavez is clearly in his horror era, having recently starred on both Netflix's true crime series, "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story," and the spooky show, "Grotesquerie." However, before audiences recognized him for these projects, the soap opera world knew him as Spencer Cassadine on "General Hospital."

Chavez was on the long-running soap from 2021 to 2024, working on a whopping 358 episodes as of this writing, and even winning a Daytime Emmy in 2022. In January 2024, TV Insider noted that Chavez was going on a hiatus to film "Monsters." But in May 2024, his future on the soap opera became clear. Chavez posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, "While there are no current plans for me to return, we are still talking very openly about future possibilities for Spencer in Port Charles." During an interview with TVLine in September 2024, Chavez shared that the door was still open for him to come back. "Port Charles is a crazy place. We'll have to see what happens," he said. He then admitted he hadn't recently spoken to his former co-star and one-half of the "General Hospital" power couple, Tabyana Ali, but he only wished good things for her. "She's a great actress," he said.

Soap operas are no strangers to recasting celebs for a role, and Chavez is well aware that could happen with his character. Also during that TVLine interview, when asked how he'd feel if the show were to recast him, Chavez gave a mature answer: "I understand that the show has needs, and I would be fully supportive of that."