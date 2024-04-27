Nicholas Alexander Chavez's Future On General Hospital Is Finally Clear

Nicholas Alexander Chavez's hiatus from the fictional world of Port Charles has become permanent.

Since 2021, the young actor has captivated "General Hospital" fans in the dreamy role of Spencer Cassadine, taking over for Nicholas Bechtel, per Soaps In Depth. After joining the cast, Chavez received universal acclaim for his performance as the misunderstood bad boy, which resulted in him securing the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Performer in 2022. "Well, this is definitely going to take me some time to process, but first thoughts, I want to say thank you to everyone and wow wow wow," he gushed in a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, following his win.

Over a year after securing his first major daytime TV accolade, Deadline announced that the "Crushed" star landed the role of Lyle Menendez in Ryan Murphy's "Monster: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story," which is the second season of the Netflix anthology series. While it was initially reported that Chavez would only be taking a temporary exit from "General Hospital," it now looks like his time playing Spencer has ended for good.