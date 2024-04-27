Nicholas Alexander Chavez's Future On General Hospital Is Finally Clear
Nicholas Alexander Chavez's hiatus from the fictional world of Port Charles has become permanent.
Since 2021, the young actor has captivated "General Hospital" fans in the dreamy role of Spencer Cassadine, taking over for Nicholas Bechtel, per Soaps In Depth. After joining the cast, Chavez received universal acclaim for his performance as the misunderstood bad boy, which resulted in him securing the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Performer in 2022. "Well, this is definitely going to take me some time to process, but first thoughts, I want to say thank you to everyone and wow wow wow," he gushed in a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, following his win.
Over a year after securing his first major daytime TV accolade, Deadline announced that the "Crushed" star landed the role of Lyle Menendez in Ryan Murphy's "Monster: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story," which is the second season of the Netflix anthology series. While it was initially reported that Chavez would only be taking a temporary exit from "General Hospital," it now looks like his time playing Spencer has ended for good.
Inside sources confirm Nicholas Alexander Chavez's departure from General Hospital
Since March 2024, "General Hospital" fans have speculated that Nicholas Alexander Chavez left the show after his name was removed from the end credits. "Sad News #Sprina fans. Per today's "General Hospital" closing credits, Nicholas Chavez is now off contract as Spencer Cassadine," one viewer claimed in a March 29 post to X, formerly known as Twitter. While Chavez has remained mum on the topic, multiple insiders close to production recently confirmed to TV Line that the rumors were true. As of this writing, the leading creatives at "General Hospital" have yet to announce the young talent's departure or if his character, Spencer Cassadine, will be recast.
Chavez's final appearance in the show occurred in January 2024, and featured his character falling in the Seine River after being drugged by Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl). While his time on the long-running soap has come to an end, the "Monster" star seemingly had a good run on the series. In June 2023, he gushed about "General Hospital" changing his life for the better. "Before the show, I was selling cars in Florida. I live across the country now. I was driving my dad's old Jeep, and now, I'm sitting in a car that I paid for," he told People. "This show has given me the opportunity to become my own guy... if I'm not the luckiest guy in the world, I've got to be damned close."