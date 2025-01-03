Michelle Pfeiffer's Daughter Claudia Grew Up To Be Gorgeous

From her role as Sukie Ridgemont in "The Witches of Eastwick" to the seductive Catwoman in "Batman Returns," actor Michelle Pfeiffer has stood out for her killer looks since her illustrious career began with a role in the TV series "Delta House" in 1979.

Advertisement

Outside of her appearances on stage and screen, fans have still taken notice of the veteran actor's stunning appearance in several capacities, including the times she's flaunted her natural looks in makeup-free selfies. In fact, as a teen in the 1970s, Michelle was even on the pageant circuit, winning Miss Orange County. With her awe-inducing beauty in mind, it's a shame we don't see more women over 50 like Pfeiffer starring in Hollywood films.

After years of sharing her looks and star power with the public, we've discovered that Michelle isn't the only beautiful woman in her family. Her daughter Claudia Pfeiffer is proving to be just as stunning as her mom.