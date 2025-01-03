Michelle Pfeiffer's Daughter Claudia Grew Up To Be Gorgeous
From her role as Sukie Ridgemont in "The Witches of Eastwick" to the seductive Catwoman in "Batman Returns," actor Michelle Pfeiffer has stood out for her killer looks since her illustrious career began with a role in the TV series "Delta House" in 1979.
Outside of her appearances on stage and screen, fans have still taken notice of the veteran actor's stunning appearance in several capacities, including the times she's flaunted her natural looks in makeup-free selfies. In fact, as a teen in the 1970s, Michelle was even on the pageant circuit, winning Miss Orange County. With her awe-inducing beauty in mind, it's a shame we don't see more women over 50 like Pfeiffer starring in Hollywood films.
After years of sharing her looks and star power with the public, we've discovered that Michelle isn't the only beautiful woman in her family. Her daughter Claudia Pfeiffer is proving to be just as stunning as her mom.
Claudia Pfeiffer is beautiful both outside and inside
Claudia Rose Pfeiffer, actor Michelle Pfeiffer's daughter, was born in 1993. Michelle adopted Claudia when she was just a newborn in March 1993, and, along with her now-husband David E. Kelley, raised the 31-year-old for her entire childhood.
Though Claudia might not share her mom's genetic makeup, she still carries on the spirit of the "Hairspray" actor's stunning looks. In recognition of Claudia being an overall exceptional kid, Michelle once praised her daughter's beauty, both outside and within. "Boy, there's nothing typical about my girl," she told Good Housekeeping in 2007. "She's a force to be reckoned with, and an amazing human being. I wanted her to be a really independent, outspoken young woman, and I sure got that!"
Michelle also said that Claudia was interested in creative pursuits and was defining herself as a person. "She's everything I'd hoped she would be," Michelle said. If Pfeiffer was excited about the direction Claudia was trending in when she was just a teen, one could only imagine how happy she is about the woman her daughter is today.
Claudia and Pfeiffer present themselves similarly
Actor Michelle Pfeiffer's Instagram is generally devoid of pictures featuring her daughter, Claudia Pfeiffer. Thus, her few posts which do show them together are all the more impactful in conveying how beautiful she is. In June 2021, Michelle shared an Instagram selfie that not only showcased her and Claudia's external beauty but also their tight bond. "Out on the town with my girl," Michelle wrote in the post's caption.
While they may lack a genetic resemblance, the selfie still shows multiple identifiable similarities between the mother and daughter through how they present themselves. Whether it be their dazzling eyes, tilted heads, or bright smiles, Michelle and Claudia look quite similar in how they position themselves and through the confidence they project in the photo. Being the daughter of a famous actress, there's no question Claudia learned how to flaunt her appearance from her mom, and pictures like their 2021 selfie expose some of the tricks she might have picked up watching the "Grease 2" star in action.
She showed off her looks on the red carpet
While her mom Michelle Pfeiffer is well-known due to her fame and recognizable appearance, Claudia Pfeiffer has maintained a relatively low profile. However, that hasn't completely prevented her from flashing her looks on the red carpet, just like her mom. Over the years, she's accompanied Michelle to the premieres of multiple movies like "Stardust" and "Hairspray," both in 2007. She joined Pfeiffer, her dad, David E. Kelley, and her brother, John Kelley, to honor her mom on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and also appeared with her mom at the 82nd Annual Academy Awards in March 2010.
Regardless of her age or the circumstances, Claudia still stood out for her dazzling looks during these appearances. At the "Stardust" premiere, for example, she wowed with her red dress, black belt, and luscious curly brown hair, and took after her mom displaying her shining, pearly white smile.