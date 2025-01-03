The Major Royal Mistake Jimmy Carter Reportedly Made

While there are surely photos and videos of the event, no press member was lucky enough to actually capture this specific moment. The only thing we see in the footage from that evening is a smiling Jimmy Carter standing there with Queen Mother Elizabeth and others as they line up for a formal portrait. Words are spoken between them, but it's impossible to decipher what they're actually saying to each other.

Ultimately, the world would not find out about the mini-scandal until years later when a newspaper article detailed an "anti-toast" the Queen Mother had made during a dinner party at her London residence. According to an unnamed guest, the toast was directed at people she wasn't particularly fond of — and Carter was one of them. When asked by the guest why she wasn't a fan of him, she reportedly responded: "Because he is the only man, since my dear husband died, to have had the effrontery to kiss me on the lips" (via Yahoo).

This apparently wasn't the only time the Queen Mother spoke of the alleged kiss. As detailed in her official 2009 biography, royal biographer William Shawcross claimed to have talked with her about the incident at one point. During the conversation, she described how she had taken "a sharp step backwards" when Carter leaned in, and that it hadn't been enough to stop him. It goes without saying that this account definitely holds a bit more water than that of the unnamed dinner guest who spoke to the press about the Queen Mother's alleged "anti-toast".

