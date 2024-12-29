Jimmy Carter, Former U.S. President And Humanitarian, Dead At 100

Jimmy Carter, who served as president from 1977 to 1981 and won the 2002 Nobel Peace Prize, died at age 100 on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. Some might even argue he's the first U.S. president who was better known and loved for his contributions after he left the White House than when he was in office.

Advertisement

The Carter Center took to X, formerly Twitter, to announce the sad news. "Our founder, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, passed away this afternoon in Plains, Georgia," they wrote.

Jimmy was pre-deceased by his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, who died on November 19, 2023, at age 96. He's survived by his four children — daughter Amy and sons Jack, Donnel, and James, as well as his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.