Is Reba McEntire Hard Of Hearing? The Rumor, Debunked

"Rumor Has It" may be one of Reba McEntire's most enduring hits, but it's the tabloid press who have gotten the most mileage out of those three little words over the years. From plastic surgery allegations to a supposed feud with fellow country music legend Dolly Parton, Reba is no stranger to the celebrity rumor mill. One inexplicably persistent conspiracy about the famed musician is that she secretly wears hearing aids, with some even going so far as to speculate that she may in fact be partially or completely deaf. This is, of course, totally baseless hearsay. While it's not unusual for musicians to suffer hearing loss as a result of their frequent proximity to loud speakers, Reba has never indicated she is hard of hearing.

One possible reason why this rumor has gained so much traction online is that people already associate Reba with hearing loss, thanks to her previous work with the Starkey Hearing Foundation. Her advocacy for the hard of hearing, coupled with the fact musicians frequently wear earpieces on stage during live performances, could very well explain why so many people believe the country music star is one of the millions of Americans living with an auditory impairment.