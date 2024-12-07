Reba McEntire And Dolly Parton Might Not Be As Close As They Seem

Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire are the biggest queens of country music. McEntire and Parton share decades of friendship and music creation between them. But McEntire has made a confession that proves the two may not be as chummy as they appear. While the ladies often talk and spend time together, McEntire admitted on "Andy Cohen Live" that she has never met Parton's husband of nearly 60 years, Carl Dean. Dean has rarely been seen in public with his superstar wife, but fans were shocked to learn that even a close friend of Parton's has been kept in the dark about her longtime love.

This wasn't the only surprising confession from McEntire's interview — she also revealed that she has never been invited to Parton's household. When asked if McEntire has ever tried Parton's cooking, the famous redhead had to deny once again. This could have to do with Parton's old-fashioned, and somewhat private, lifestyle. In a 2023 episode of "Watch What Happens Live," McEntire told the world that Parton is hard to get in touch with because she primarily communicates via fax machine, and this curiosity is known throughout the country music world. "I don't have her telephone number, and I asked Kenny Rogers one time," McEntire recalled. "I said, 'Do you have Dolly's number?' He said, 'No.'" Even Parton's goddaughter, Miley Cyrus, needs a fax machine for their conversations. "She does a fax, and then someone scans the fax, and then they put it into a text message, and then that gets sent to me," Cyrus explained during an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."

