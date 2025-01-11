Strange Things About Erin Andrews' Marriage That Everyone Ignores

Erin Andrews has had a tragic life, but it hasn't been all bad. She married former professional NHL player Jarret Stoll in 2017 in a beautiful, mountain-top wedding in Montana, five years after the two met and began dating. Six years later, the couple welcomed their first child via surrogacy. The couple first met how you'd imagine any sportscaster and athlete would meet — at a sporting event, particularly, the 2012 World Series.

Advertisement

Stoll made the first move by contacting his friend, former NFL star and ABC correspondent Michael Strahan, and asked him to set him up with Andrews. Strahan let Andrews know Stoll was interested in having dinner with her. However, the sportscaster was not interested, wanting to focus on her work covering the World Series. Undeterred, Stoll later snuck past security during one of the games to get to the dugout where Andrews was reporting from and personally introduce himself. The move impressed Andrews enough for her to agree to a dinner date with him.

By all accounts, the two appear to have a happy and successful life together. But Andrews raised some eyebrows when she painted a not-so-rosy picture of her marriage on her podcast, "Calm Down with Erin and Charissa." In the episode, she expressed needing to learn to be more patient and acknowledged that too often, she was quick to respond to situations in a negative or detached manner. While surprising, Andrews' comments are not the first strange or unexpected thing about her marriage.

Advertisement