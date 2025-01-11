Strange Things About Erin Andrews' Marriage That Everyone Ignores
Erin Andrews has had a tragic life, but it hasn't been all bad. She married former professional NHL player Jarret Stoll in 2017 in a beautiful, mountain-top wedding in Montana, five years after the two met and began dating. Six years later, the couple welcomed their first child via surrogacy. The couple first met how you'd imagine any sportscaster and athlete would meet — at a sporting event, particularly, the 2012 World Series.
Stoll made the first move by contacting his friend, former NFL star and ABC correspondent Michael Strahan, and asked him to set him up with Andrews. Strahan let Andrews know Stoll was interested in having dinner with her. However, the sportscaster was not interested, wanting to focus on her work covering the World Series. Undeterred, Stoll later snuck past security during one of the games to get to the dugout where Andrews was reporting from and personally introduce himself. The move impressed Andrews enough for her to agree to a dinner date with him.
By all accounts, the two appear to have a happy and successful life together. But Andrews raised some eyebrows when she painted a not-so-rosy picture of her marriage on her podcast, "Calm Down with Erin and Charissa." In the episode, she expressed needing to learn to be more patient and acknowledged that too often, she was quick to respond to situations in a negative or detached manner. While surprising, Andrews' comments are not the first strange or unexpected thing about her marriage.
She hasn't addressed her husband's drug possession arrest
Just one year before Erin Andrews and Jarret Stoll got engaged, the former hockey player was arrested in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand for drug possession. After being patted down before entering a party, security found that Stoll had multiple grams of cocaine and molly (or ecstasy) on his person. He was quickly released on bond that night, and two months later, he made a plea deal that resulted in an agreement of 32 hours of community service in 120 days. Andrews did not publicly address the situation at the time and has never spoken about it since.
While she remained mum on the situation, then-former NCAA player Marshall Henderson taunted Andrews about Stoll's arrest in an infamous revenge tweet. The drama began two years prior when Henderson was suspended for a failed drug test. Already a controversial figure by that point due to his bold and mocking on-court behavior, Andrews joined the fray of those criticizing him and tweeted, "He mocking anyone now?" Henderson responded to the tweet, noting that he would be the first person to mock Andrews when a situation arose. And that is exactly what he did after Stoll's arrest, tweeting to Andrews, "lol wassup with your boyfriend?!" E! Online reported that his tweets have since been removed.
Andrews is the breadwinner after Stoll's career imploded
Despite stating that his focus was on hockey, following his arrest for drug possession, Jarret Stoll soon retired from the league after not getting offered a contract from any teams. He has remained involved in the sport in some capacity since, working part-time as an analyst and in player development for the Los Angeles Kings. A fitting role, as Stoll spent seven years of his career playing with the Kings, two of which were championship years.
While it is more than likely a decent-paying gig, there is no question that Andrews brings home most of the bacon in their marriage. From her current gig as a sportscaster for FOX News to her previous contract as co-host of "Dancing With the Stars" and her clothing brand WEAR, Andrews is estimated to be worth at least $30 million. While there is nothing wrong with a woman being the breadwinner in her marriage, it makes her recent comments much more disconcerting.
She admitted to having little patience in her marriage
Erin Andrews' comments about sometimes losing her patience at times with Jarret Stoll were shocking because her wording suggested that it was less of an isolated incident and rather a continuous issue within their marriage. While Andrews laid the blame at her feet, it is concerning that she admitted that her patience has always been thin, adding that seven years into their marriage, it's virtually nonexistent. And worse, she said that her reaction to the most minor issues can drive her instinct to mentally check out.
While Andrews' co-host, Charissa Thompson, expressed empathy and related to what Andrews was saying, she noted that part of the problem was that they were both guilty of prioritizing their work before their marriages. Andrews did not deny this, and she did go on to praise Stoll for his caring gestures. However, while it is positive that she describes him as supportive, even when she is being difficult, one wonders how long he will remain so and if her impatience may start to take a serious toll on their marriage.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).