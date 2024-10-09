The Tragic Life Of Erin Andrews

Today, you would have a hard time determining if Erin Andrews has ever felt anything less than confident at NFL football games. Her knowledge and conviction on the sidelines sets her apart, and she has buddied up with enough elite sports figures — even jokingly taking credit for setting up Travis Kelce with Taylor Swift. However, this rapport took time to build, and back when Andrews was freelancing for a Florida station at just 19 or 20, she had one of her worst days on the job.

Advertisement

In February 2024, while speaking on the "Calm Down" podcast she co-hosts with fellow sports commentator Charissa Thompson, a listener asked if either of the hosts had ever cried during work. Andrews went on to explain that early on in her career, she had been tasked with getting a soundbite from the locker room of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "A particular player was so nasty to me. He physically turned his back away from me in the middle of his scrum. He also told me to go back, rehearse my question, and come back when I was ready. I was mortified," Andrews shared.

Although she had rehearsed and prepared for the interview, the reporter admitted that she did fumble over her words a little. "I instantly started having tears come down my face," Andrews continued. Thankfully two Tampa Bay Buccaneers players, Derrick Brooks and John Lynch, spotted that she was in distress and went over to offer their support.

Advertisement