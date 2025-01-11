What Former NBC News Anchor Tamron Hall Looks Like Going Makeup Free

Tamron Hall doesn't just know good journalism, but also good fashion. In 2020, Vogue declared Hall "the most fashionable woman on daytime television" and we couldn't agree more as Hall's best looks are plentiful. But when you're a style icon like Hall, a full face of makeup is usually part of the package — and we mean full. After all, bright lights and high-definition cameras magnify every imperfection, making makeup feel like a must in the industry. This also makes many news anchors completely unrecognizable without makeup. So, what does Hall look like barefaced? The truth is she's absolutely stunning.

We got a glimpse of makeup-free Hall when she let singer Alicia Keys, who famously decided to go makeup-free in 2016, wipe it off on-air during a "Today" show segment that same year to prove that there is more to you than makeup. "I love the message. I love the idea," Hall said to Keys as she reverted to her natural self. Later posting on Facebook about the segment, Hall thanked Keys, writing: "Your no makeup decision is not about a product as you said this morning. I'm proud to share space with you and to have a substantive conversation."

Furthermore, when comparing the difference between being on-air vs. at home, Hall told New Beauty in 2023: "My makeup is very different, obviously," explaining that when she's not filming, she prefers to pare down her look. "At home, I tend to do a little concealer, brows—very simple."

