Why Alicia Keys Made The Decision To Stop Wearing Makeup In 2016
In 2016, Alicia Keys realized she had an unhealthy addiction that stemmed back to her teenage years. Given how many celebs have fallen into the age-old traps of drug and alcohol abuse, it's easy to assume that Keys went down the same rabbit hole. In reality, the "Fallin'" songstress had an epiphany that she was overly dependent on makeup. While speaking to Glamour in 2020, Keys confirmed that cosmetics products have been a part of her daily routine since she was 16. But they only became absolutely essential when she found fame.
As the singer-songwriter recalled, "As I got into the music world, [wearing makeup] was what you did every day to do your television, or to do your shoot." Keys continued, "So, I did it because I thought that's what you're supposed to do. And I realized I became addicted to it; I didn't feel comfortable without it." The Grammy winner also shared that she used makeup to cover up her acne, but it only gave her more perceived imperfections in the long run.
Ultimately, Keys' dependence on cosmetics created a vicious cycle where she had to use more and more products to cover their damaging effects over time. The "Girl On Fire" hitmaker also admitted that she had tied much of her self-esteem to her skin, so she only felt her best when perceived as flawless. But when Keys came to terms with all these hard truths, she knew she had to quit makeup. However, that wasn't the only reason she swore off cosmetics.
She wanted to rebel against beauty standards
In 2023, Alicia Keys elaborated on how her decision to give up makeup had a tinge of non-conformity. The "Empire State of Mind" singer told InStyle that her heavy makeup use also stemmed from her need to meet deeply ingrained societal beauty standards. So, Keys' decision to forego cosmetic products also acted as a means to show her resilience against such strict guidelines. However, she later learned that her quest wasn't about cutting everything out.
"What it's about is, how do you want to express yourself, and what space do you want to claim for yourself? And what boundaries do you want for yourself?" the singer-songwriter clarified. When Keys began asking herself these tough questions, she couldn't get a straight answer because she had grown accustomed to seeking external validation. Although it took some time, effort, and reassurance, Keys eventually got to a point where she knew what she wanted.
In her Glamour interview, the "If I Ain't Got You" hitmaker noted that after giving up makeup, she reconsidered how music industry standards had led her to believe she needed to dress more glamorously to fit in with other artists. But, "That just wasn't who I was and it will never be who I am. And even as I grow now, and can truly feel comfortable in multiple ways and styles, I still am who I am." Thankfully, she has no regret about sticking to her guns all these years.
Alicia Keys started wearing makeup again
In Alicia Keys' 2017 Lenny Letter essay, she reminisced about when she first set foot in the music industry and how everyone seemed to have something negative to say about her looks and fashion sense. As a result, the Grammy winner succumbed to the pressure to portray herself a certain way, but she later learned that she would never be able to please everyone with one version of herself, so Keys kept changing and straying further away from her true self.
However, once Keys had a stunning transformation internally, she was finally comfortable taking bare-faced photos of herself for album cover shoots. The singer-songwriter also went on to write a track called "When a Girl Can't Be Herself" to voice her frustrations and sadness about how women have to change so much about themselves to be the person society demands. Despite everything, Keys eventually developed a more nuanced take on makeup. During a 2017 interview with Allure, she reflected on her decision to welcome cosmetic products back into her life, asserting, "I'm not a slave to makeup."
Keys continued, "I'm not a slave to not wearing makeup either. I get to choose at [any] given moment. That's my right." From her newfound perspective, makeup wasn't a means to hide her insecurities but a form of "self-expression." So, in 2020, she introduced Keys Soulcare, the skincare line you may not have even known she started. Since Keys' skincare routine is heavily rooted in internal nourishment for external betterment, her skincare products follow a similar trend.