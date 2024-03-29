Why Alicia Keys Made The Decision To Stop Wearing Makeup In 2016

In 2016, Alicia Keys realized she had an unhealthy addiction that stemmed back to her teenage years. Given how many celebs have fallen into the age-old traps of drug and alcohol abuse, it's easy to assume that Keys went down the same rabbit hole. In reality, the "Fallin'" songstress had an epiphany that she was overly dependent on makeup. While speaking to Glamour in 2020, Keys confirmed that cosmetics products have been a part of her daily routine since she was 16. But they only became absolutely essential when she found fame.

As the singer-songwriter recalled, "As I got into the music world, [wearing makeup] was what you did every day to do your television, or to do your shoot." Keys continued, "So, I did it because I thought that's what you're supposed to do. And I realized I became addicted to it; I didn't feel comfortable without it." The Grammy winner also shared that she used makeup to cover up her acne, but it only gave her more perceived imperfections in the long run.

Ultimately, Keys' dependence on cosmetics created a vicious cycle where she had to use more and more products to cover their damaging effects over time. The "Girl On Fire" hitmaker also admitted that she had tied much of her self-esteem to her skin, so she only felt her best when perceived as flawless. But when Keys came to terms with all these hard truths, she knew she had to quit makeup. However, that wasn't the only reason she swore off cosmetics.