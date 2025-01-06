Glen Powell Shamelessly Imitates Bradley Cooper At 2025 Golden Globes (& It's Just As Insufferable)
The 2025 awards season kicked off on January 5 with the 82nd annual Golden Globes ceremony, the honoring of film and television notables by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Among the nominees was Glen Powell, who has transformed himself from a bit player to a genuine star. He hoped to bring home the Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy trophy for his role in Netflix's "Hit Man." However, for the ceremony, he brought two people from home: his parents, Glen Sr. and Cyndy Powell. All matched in black ensembles as they smiled for the paparazzi.
This wasn't anything new, though. Powell is making a tradition of bringing his folks to awards shows, and it reeks of major copycatting of a fellow actor. Bradley Cooper is even more famous for making his mom Gloria Campano his plus-one on the red carpet. At the 2024 Oscars, Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at him during his monologue; after greeting Campano, he quipped (per New York Post), "Bradley brings his mother to every awards show. Last year at the Oscars, the Tonys, and the Soul Train Awards." Cooper left everyone annoyed at the 2024 Golden Globes when he brought his mom yet again. (To be fair, people were also ticked at him for making "Maestro," which many felt was a miscast vanity project.)
We're tired of seeing parents in the audience
Entertainment award winners traditionally give shout-outs to their parents in their acceptance speeches. After all, it's Mom and Dad who cheer during school plays, shell out for acting lessons, and encourage their kids to follow their dreams, and yes, it's heartwarming to see a star's parent beam from the audience as their child accepts an award.
Over the years, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lady Gaga, Margot Robbie, Timothée Chalamet, Keanu Reeves, Denzel Washington, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Matthew McConaughey have all done it. But as in all aspects of life, the key is moderation. Taking one's mother to an awards show once is heartwarming; twice, merely sweet. When it becomes the norm, it just feels like a lame attempt for a star to seem like regular folks and say: "Look at me! I don't have an arm candy supermodel with me. I brought my mom! Aren't I a good boy?"
Glen Powell gets the major eye-roll this year for bringing both his parents to the Golden Globes since Bradley Cooper skipped the event. He was in Philadelphia for the Eagles' last regular-season football game, along with his daughter Lea. We'll be watching Powell the rest of the year in hopes he leaves his family home once in a while. There's no shame in going solo, Glen!