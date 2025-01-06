Glen Powell Shamelessly Imitates Bradley Cooper At 2025 Golden Globes (& It's Just As Insufferable)

The 2025 awards season kicked off on January 5 with the 82nd annual Golden Globes ceremony, the honoring of film and television notables by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Among the nominees was Glen Powell, who has transformed himself from a bit player to a genuine star. He hoped to bring home the Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy trophy for his role in Netflix's "Hit Man." However, for the ceremony, he brought two people from home: his parents, Glen Sr. and Cyndy Powell. All matched in black ensembles as they smiled for the paparazzi.

This wasn't anything new, though. Powell is making a tradition of bringing his folks to awards shows, and it reeks of major copycatting of a fellow actor. Bradley Cooper is even more famous for making his mom Gloria Campano his plus-one on the red carpet. At the 2024 Oscars, Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at him during his monologue; after greeting Campano, he quipped (per New York Post), "Bradley brings his mother to every awards show. Last year at the Oscars, the Tonys, and the Soul Train Awards." Cooper left everyone annoyed at the 2024 Golden Globes when he brought his mom yet again. (To be fair, people were also ticked at him for making "Maestro," which many felt was a miscast vanity project.)