The Absolute Worst-Dressed Stars At The 2025 Golden Globes
Since the worst-dressed stars at the 2024 Golden Globes graced the red carpet, a lot has happened. "Baby Reindeer" made waves; "Squid Game" finally returned for Season 2, and of course, we all famously held space for Cynthia Erivo's "Defying Gravity" in "Wicked." It was a big year for movies and television, so it's only fitting that we're kicking off award season in style. Well, at least some people did it in style.
The 82nd Golden Globes have arrived to honor the best and brightest of the folks who appeared on our screens this past year. As such, the red carpet was full of stars. While some wore outfits that let them shine bright, many sported looks that didn't exactly have star quality. This year's awards had a lot of hits with unique suits and dresses that were the epitome of Hollywood glam. Among the not-so-great outfits, however, many were way too over-the-top and took risks that simply did not pay off.
The list of worst-dressed stars of the 2025 Golden Globes features some of our faves whose ensembles, sadly, were our least favorites.
Ali Wong was inspired by Elmo
Ali Wong took home the Best Stand-Up Comedy Performance award and dared to coordinate with the Golden Globes red carpet in a red Balenciaga Haute Couture gown. Unfortunately, the feathery texture, big red bow, and strange silhouette made her look less like a Hollywood goddess on the red carpet and more like Elmo in evening wear. It would be a challenge to make this dress work, but the long black gloves fought with the vibe of the red ensemble and felt too serious for the otherwise whimsical look.
Brianna LaPaglia's dress looked like it was falling off
There's nothing wrong with showing a bit of cleavage, and Brianna LaPaglia did just that on the red carpet. Still, this ensemble looked less like a dress that was showing skin and more like a dress that was falling off as she walked around. The neckline looked like it was much lower than it was meant to be. It's hard not to want to add some straps and pull the dress up so we could really see the beautiful color and draping on her.
Matt Rife looked like he wanted to join the cast of Conclave
Based on Matt Rife's priest-like collar on the red carpet, we assume he was hoping the pope-centric drama "Conclave" would sweep on Golden Globes night. The controversy surrounding the comedian surely ensures that no one would root for him to be the new pope and, based on his outfit, we doubt anyone was rooting for him to take home the best-dressed title, either. Rife wore an all-black Giorgio Armani, and while it's hard to go wrong with an all-black suit on the red carpet, this one looked odd.
Leonie Benesch wore her prom dress from 2002
Leonie Benesch hit the red carpet in Chanel Haute Couture, and it's hard to go wrong with that. In the case of this dress, however, the print and silhouette reminded us of shopping at Limited Too in the early aughts. The outdated print, the "blah" color scheme, the double skirt, the neckline that looked more like a bathing suit coverup — basically nothing about this look really worked, and the barebones styling only made it a more confusing ensemble.
Rachel Smith's Golden Globe-inspired look fell flat
Rachel Smith was certainly ready for the Golden Globes — after all, she dressed like the Golden Globe statue, itself. While the color of this Rabanne gown was the reason for the season, though, the silhouette was far from award-winning. The high neckline with the draping straps was overly complicated and odd. Furthermore, the shapelessness of the rest of the gown didn't balance the detail of the neckline well. This simple dress would have looked better with an equally simple top and a big earring or other statement accessory.
Heather McMahan wore way too much purple
You know what they say about too much of a good thing — and that's just how we feel about this sparkly lavender fabric. The color feels fresh and looks stunning with Heather McMahan's coloring and her perfect hair and makeup. The problem is there is just way too much of it. The floor-length gown paired with a nearly floor-length cape in all the same statement-making hue overwhelmed McMahan. The look would have looked better if she ditched the cape or sported one in a different color to split things up.
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor's statement-making look was way too much
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor definitely made a statement on the red carpet. The statement in question, however, wasn't our favorite. The big sculptural flowers were definitely cool, but putting them amidst so much baggy fabric caused them to lose some of the impact they could have had. Furthermore, the white shades of the top and pants were slightly different, which made them clash. This top may have worked with a sleek black pant and pointed-toe black shoe to really help the statement-making top stand out.
Glenn Close wore what looked like one of her diary entries on a boring black dress
Glen Close went for full drama on the red carpet in her unique Balmain dress. The only problem with her outfit was — well, everything. The dress was covered in text, which could have been a hit if it was making a statement. We couldn't tell, however, since the only identifiable word was "Paris." Furthermore, this dress covered her head-to-toe — with even her hands and ankles entirely covered. This dress may have worked if it was sleeveless and paired with a different shoe.
Kerry Washington looked like she was wrapped up in pink tissue paper
By now, we all know that Kerry Washington looks good in pretty much everything. That fact made her bizarre hot pink red carpet look even more surprising. While this dress was quite a statement, it may have actually worked well with different accessories. The hot pink hue was perfect on her, yet with the black gloves, tights, and pumps, it was way too busy. Without gloves and tights and with the shoe swapped out for something more neutral, this may have looked cool and unique, rather than over-the-top.
Alexandra Daddario's black gown looked like it was getting eaten by a yeti
Alexandra Daddario looked like she was channeling old Hollywood glamour with a twist in her black and white Vivienne Westwood gown. This look was close to working, but the fluffy white top portion felt costumey. The white up by her face washed her out, and it distracted from the rest of her look. Had the fluffy detail been smaller and in black, she could have even been a best-dressed list candidate.
Keri Russell was overwhelmed by her big, white jacket
Keri Russell hit the red carpet in a statement-making suiting-inspired dress by Stéphane Rolland Haute Couture. Unfortunately, the sculptural details were just a bit too overwhelming. The star looked swallowed up by the copious fabric. Furthermore, the black earrings and matching pumps added yet another element to an already too-busy look. With less fabric up top or even a cropped miniskirt, this look would have made a chic, interesting statement. As it was, though, she got lost.
Coralie Fargeat sported a dress that looked just like a trash bag
Coralie Fargeat wore Balenciaga on the red carpet, but let's face it — this just looks like she's wrapped up in a big trash bag. With shiny, black, wrinkly fabric like this, there was basically no way to avoid the garbage bag comparison. That said, if the fabric wasn't shiny, and she ditched the black tights underneath, this may have worked a bit better for the occasion and looked bold and statement-making.
Elle Fanning looked like she didn't have enough fabric to finish her dress
Elle Fanning is always stunning, and she almost looked like the quintessential Golden Globes gal. There was, however, one glaring problem: that bedazzled leopard print. Had the leopard print been a darker shade of gold or even the same beige fabric as the rest of her dress, she would have shined. The leopard print, on the other hand, didn't work with the simple elegance of the rest of her gown. Leopard print certainly works in some situations, but this one is a clash of the vibes.