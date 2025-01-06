The Absolute Worst-Dressed Stars At The 2025 Golden Globes

Since the worst-dressed stars at the 2024 Golden Globes graced the red carpet, a lot has happened. "Baby Reindeer" made waves; "Squid Game" finally returned for Season 2, and of course, we all famously held space for Cynthia Erivo's "Defying Gravity" in "Wicked." It was a big year for movies and television, so it's only fitting that we're kicking off award season in style. Well, at least some people did it in style.

The 82nd Golden Globes have arrived to honor the best and brightest of the folks who appeared on our screens this past year. As such, the red carpet was full of stars. While some wore outfits that let them shine bright, many sported looks that didn't exactly have star quality. This year's awards had a lot of hits with unique suits and dresses that were the epitome of Hollywood glam. Among the not-so-great outfits, however, many were way too over-the-top and took risks that simply did not pay off.

The list of worst-dressed stars of the 2025 Golden Globes features some of our faves whose ensembles, sadly, were our least favorites.