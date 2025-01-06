Jodie Foster's Rarely Seen Son Has Heads Turning At The 2025 Golden Globes

Jodie Foster hit the 2025 Golden Globes stage to accept the award for best female actor in a limited or anthology series for her work in "True Detective: Night Country." Yet, it was a special detail from her acceptance speech that caught the world's attention. Foster has been in the limelight since her life as a child actor kicked off back in 1969. As such, many of us feel like we know a lot about Foster and her life. One detail of Foster's life we don't know much about? Her two sons. So, when she gave them a shoutout during her acceptance speech, folks took notice.

Advertisement

Over the years, there has been plenty of mystery surrounding Foster's two kids, 26-year-old Charles "Charlie" Bernard Foster and 22-year-old Christopher "Kit" Bernard Foster. Yet, Foster's two sons were two of the most important people to her on her big night. "I just want to thank my family," Foster said in her acceptance speech. She added, "Because Kit, my scientist son, and Charlie, my actor son who's starting his career, hopefully, you understand the joy, such joy, that comes from doing really hard, meaningful, good work. So my boys, I love you, and this, of course, is for you," before adding a shoutout to her wife, Alexandra Hedison. But Foster didn't just give her sons a shoutout — she also had her son Kit with her as her date.

Advertisement