Jodie Foster's Rarely Seen Son Has Heads Turning At The 2025 Golden Globes
Jodie Foster hit the 2025 Golden Globes stage to accept the award for best female actor in a limited or anthology series for her work in "True Detective: Night Country." Yet, it was a special detail from her acceptance speech that caught the world's attention. Foster has been in the limelight since her life as a child actor kicked off back in 1969. As such, many of us feel like we know a lot about Foster and her life. One detail of Foster's life we don't know much about? Her two sons. So, when she gave them a shoutout during her acceptance speech, folks took notice.
Over the years, there has been plenty of mystery surrounding Foster's two kids, 26-year-old Charles "Charlie" Bernard Foster and 22-year-old Christopher "Kit" Bernard Foster. Yet, Foster's two sons were two of the most important people to her on her big night. "I just want to thank my family," Foster said in her acceptance speech. She added, "Because Kit, my scientist son, and Charlie, my actor son who's starting his career, hopefully, you understand the joy, such joy, that comes from doing really hard, meaningful, good work. So my boys, I love you, and this, of course, is for you," before adding a shoutout to her wife, Alexandra Hedison. But Foster didn't just give her sons a shoutout — she also had her son Kit with her as her date.
Jodie Foster's son watched his mom 's speech from the audience
Jodie Foster accepted her Golden Globe in front of one of the family members she was so proud to acknowledge in her speech. When the camera panned away from Foster, it went straight to her son, Kit Foster, in the audience. Kit looked at his mom onstage with pride, just hours after he accompanied her on the red carpet. This special appearance comes just a few months after she opened up about how excited she is for her two sons' future and the success she's confident they'll find.
"They're at that age where they're starting their careers and they're pretty insecure about what's gonna happen," she told People, adding, "But every time they get a joy, like I got an 'A' or I got this job or I got an audition, my heart just fills up 14 times because I have this memory of a beautiful career that's built on doing meaningful work, and I know that's the recipe for happiness. So I'm just thrilled for them, for the future." Based on her acceptance speech, it's clear that her kids' futures were on her mind when she reached a milestone of her own success. And, evidently, her kids see the ultimate role model for pursuing their passion in their mom.