All About Jodie Foster's 2 Kids And The Mystery Surrounding Their Father

Acting legend Jodie Foster is a mom to two children, Charles "Charlie" Bernard Foster and Christopher "Kit" Bernard Foster, whom she co-parents with ex-partner Cydney Bernard. After they broke up in 2008, Foster and Bernard shared custody of their kids. When her sons were little, Foster worked hard to preserve their privacy and provide them with a normal childhood. She was delighted to spend time with them, improvising songs and building with Legos. While her early days as a mom were filled with lots of hands-on childcare responsibilities, now that her kids are grown, Foster savors their companionship and the close bond they share.

Foster knew what it was like to grow up in the spotlight since she began working in a Coppertone commercial at age three. "I wish that I could live my life without knowing what it was to be famous," the actor admitted to "60 Minutes" in 1999. She regretted a lack of anonymity and noted that being a public figure impacted her worldview and her interactions with other people. In addition, her film work and star status led Foster to experience terrifying situations in childhood and college.

Since she couldn't change her celebrity status, Foster kept her status as a famous actor under wraps during Charlie and Kit's early years. "I just wanted them to know me as their mom who went away and did a job that she loved," Foster informed Magic Radio in 2016. Here's what we know about her two sons.