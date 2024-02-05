All About Jodie Foster's 2 Kids And The Mystery Surrounding Their Father
Acting legend Jodie Foster is a mom to two children, Charles "Charlie" Bernard Foster and Christopher "Kit" Bernard Foster, whom she co-parents with ex-partner Cydney Bernard. After they broke up in 2008, Foster and Bernard shared custody of their kids. When her sons were little, Foster worked hard to preserve their privacy and provide them with a normal childhood. She was delighted to spend time with them, improvising songs and building with Legos. While her early days as a mom were filled with lots of hands-on childcare responsibilities, now that her kids are grown, Foster savors their companionship and the close bond they share.
Foster knew what it was like to grow up in the spotlight since she began working in a Coppertone commercial at age three. "I wish that I could live my life without knowing what it was to be famous," the actor admitted to "60 Minutes" in 1999. She regretted a lack of anonymity and noted that being a public figure impacted her worldview and her interactions with other people. In addition, her film work and star status led Foster to experience terrifying situations in childhood and college.
Since she couldn't change her celebrity status, Foster kept her status as a famous actor under wraps during Charlie and Kit's early years. "I just wanted them to know me as their mom who went away and did a job that she loved," Foster informed Magic Radio in 2016. Here's what we know about her two sons.
Like Foster, Charlie's an actor
Charles Bernard Foster was born on July 20, 1998. When Charlie was three, and Foster was pregnant with his brother, she took him to work with her and gave him a toy tool belt. For a time, Charlie believed Foster was a construction worker. By age nine, Charlie wanted to follow in Foster's acting footsteps. After she suggested he do theater and work his way up in the profession, Charlie informed her that he simply wanted her to smooth his way to fame. Once he reached adulthood, however, he participated in college productions when he attended Yale, Foster's alma mater. By 2022, ZOOM Talent Management revealed that Charlie was appearing on a comedy podcast and in a feature film.
Kit, Foster's younger son, was born on September 29, 2001. In interviews, Foster has described Kit as sensitive and introverted, and she doesn't believe he's interested in acting. The actor has also explained that neither of her kids enjoys sports, but they are movie enthusiasts. When he was a teen, Kit has viewed Foster's iconic performance in "Silence of the Lambs." However, she noted that as young adults, her kids don't typically enjoy watching her films with her. In some instances, they've even ribbed their mom about some of her endeavors, including her Oscar-nominated performance in "Nell." Even so, her sons have supported Foster by accompanying her to the Golden Globes, and Charlie was in the audience for her 2024 appearance on "The Tonight Show."
Foster hasn't publicly divulged her sons' biological father
When Jodie Foster was awarded the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille award at the 2013 Golden Globes, her speech incited interest in the identity of her sons' father. Foster publicly discussed her sexuality and raising her sons, Charlie and Kit Bernard Foster, with her former partner, Cydney Bernard. Foster also made a special point to acknowledge her friend Mel Gibson, saying, "You know you save me, too." At the ceremony, Gibson was seated with Foster, Charlie, and Kit, and their close proximity prompted rumors that he was the father of Foster's children. An anonymous individual and amateur genealogist proclaimed to media outlets that there was a resemblance between Gibson, Charlie, and Kit.
Days later, Reverend Beverly Bates, the mother of actor and casting director Randy Stone, theorized that her son was Charlie and Kit's father. "I personally think he gave Jodie the gift, but she will never tell me," Bates informed the Daily Mail in 2013. "Randy made an agreement with Jodie that he would never tell." Stone reportedly told his mom that when Foster's sons turned 21, she'd reveal the identity of their father. In addition to his close bond with Foster, Stone had a tight connection with Charlie and Kit. "He was 'Uncle Randy.' He took them everywhere with him and cared for them as if they were his own," Bates explained. Over a decade later, neither Foster nor her adult sons have chosen to disclose this personal detail.