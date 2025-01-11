What We Know About Riley Keough's Bond With Michael Jackson

"Daisy Jones & the Six" star Riley Keough began her acting career in 2010 and has worked to make a name for herself in the industry. But many fans immediately know her as the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and the granddaughter of Elvis Presley. While her famous family tree is an ever-present topic, she has another elite connection as well.

Riley was the stepdaughter of Michael Jackson. The late Grammy-winning musician married Lisa Marie in 1994, just 20 days after her divorce from Riley's father, Danny Keough. The marriage between The King of Pop and The King of Rock and Roll's daughter captured the public's attention and made headlines around the world. That story, along with many others, are featured in Lisa Marie's memoir, "From Here to the Great Unknown."

Riley spoke about what it was like when Jackson married her mom on "Today with Hoda & Jenna" in October 2024. "In hindsight, I understand that it was a big thing of them together, but it felt very normal," she said. "They lived together and would take me to school and, you know, just the regular, married stuff."

