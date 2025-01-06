Prince George Is About To Reach A Major Milestone (& We're Sure Kate Middleton Is Thrilled)

William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales paved their own way with their children's schooling; Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are all currently going to the Lambrook School near their home in Windsor, England. They can all attend since the school accepts all genders. Prince George, second in line to the throne, is expected to continue with his co-ed education at Marlborough College in Wiltshire, England. This is where his mother went to school, and it marks a departure from how William, King Charles III, and Prince Philip were educated at that age.

William went to Eton College, an all-boys school in Berkshire, England, and both King Charles and Prince Philip went to Gordonstoun in Scotland, which is now co-ed but was boys only prior to 1972.

It won't be until 2026 when Prince George turns 13 that he'll be headed off to boarding school. It'll be a big milestone for the whole family; having their eldest child gone for extended periods of time will certainly be an adjustment for all. But there might be a sibling reunion at school. Considering Marlborough College is co-ed, that means that Princess Charlotte might be attending the same school as her big brother with Prince Louis not far behind. Charlotte has a sweet relationship with her brothers, so it would be great if they could go to the same school.

