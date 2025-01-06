Prince George Is About To Reach A Major Milestone (& We're Sure Kate Middleton Is Thrilled)
William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales paved their own way with their children's schooling; Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are all currently going to the Lambrook School near their home in Windsor, England. They can all attend since the school accepts all genders. Prince George, second in line to the throne, is expected to continue with his co-ed education at Marlborough College in Wiltshire, England. This is where his mother went to school, and it marks a departure from how William, King Charles III, and Prince Philip were educated at that age.
William went to Eton College, an all-boys school in Berkshire, England, and both King Charles and Prince Philip went to Gordonstoun in Scotland, which is now co-ed but was boys only prior to 1972.
It won't be until 2026 when Prince George turns 13 that he'll be headed off to boarding school. It'll be a big milestone for the whole family; having their eldest child gone for extended periods of time will certainly be an adjustment for all. But there might be a sibling reunion at school. Considering Marlborough College is co-ed, that means that Princess Charlotte might be attending the same school as her big brother with Prince Louis not far behind. Charlotte has a sweet relationship with her brothers, so it would be great if they could go to the same school.
Prince George's security will be paramount at boarding school
In 2023, William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Prince George all went to visit Marlborough College. They also toured Eton College that year, but it sounds like now they've decided on Kate's alma mater and not William's.
Marlborough College is broken down into houses with six houses each for boys and girls separately and four co-ed houses. This prestigious private school has been open since 1843 with a rich history, and the expectation is that Prince George will be in C1 House. It's the oldest building on the campus, and it's a boys' only house, paired with Morris House, a girls' house. When Kate went to Marlborough College, she was in Elmhurst, one of the all-girls houses. Prince George's reported house at Marlborough College was chosen with security in mind. C1 is near the center of the campus, making it easier to keep track of who's around.
Even though he's going to a different school than his dad, it's likely that George will have security similar to that of Prince William and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex when they were at Eton College. Prince Harry wrote in his memoir "Spare" about the security procedures in place, which included a bodyguard and an alarm that he had on his person.