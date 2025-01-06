Nicole Kidman Flaunts Killer Legs In Bombshell Lingerie Shoot

In her interview with W Magazine, Nicole Kidman didn't just flaunt her flawless physique -– she also got candid about her high-profile and potentially controversial role in "Babygirl" and how she didn't feel any fear taking on such a vulnerable and explicit role. "It captivated me; it didn't scare me. Yes, there's sex, but it's existential in its crisis for this character," Kidman shared. For the celebrated actress, the fun of the role came in exploring the ways her character desires power, and the ability to give up power to someone else, while coming to terms with what it means being a woman of her age in modern society.

Speaking with The Guardian in January, Kidman reflected on working with the film's director, Halina Reijn, and explained that she doesn't feel she could have delivered the same performance that she did if the film had been helmed by a male director. "She was the one that wrote it. She was the one that understood it," Kidman told the publication. "A man directing this, it wouldn't have been the same, because he can't actually be in my body, but she can."

While Kidman didn't take home the award at this year's star-studded Golden Globes gala – the award instead went to Fernanda Torres for her role in "I'm Still Here" – the actress is still a favorite among critics when it comes to Oscar nomination predictions. Kidman will find out if she's in the running for the coveted golden statue (with its own set of impressively flawless legs) when the Oscar nominations are announced on January 17.

