Controversial Nicole Kidman Moments We Can't Forget About
The stunningly transformed Nicole Kidman is a divisive celebrity, with the Australian American actor becoming a critically acclaimed Hollywood figure throughout her decades-long career while simultaneously being disliked by many. She's been professionally defined by award-winning performances in "The Hours," "To Die For," and "Moulin Rouge!" while also appearing in countless independent films. Kidman also has a headline-making romance with country star Keith Urban; the celebrities tied the knot back in 2006.
Nevertheless, countless think pieces have been written about why Australians disapprove of the celebrity, with criticisms ranging from her acting abilities and relationship history to her perceived personality and waifish appearance. While outlets argue that she's continually had to prove herself as a worthy actor to the media, it seems she still hasn't completely won over the masses. Still, the truth about Nicole Kidman is that the Sydney-raised actor has had a number of controversial moments over her career, some of which are definitely deserving of criticism.
The star's rumored birthing decision sparked debate
Rumors surrounding Nicole Kidman's potential birth practices sparked discourse back in 2008, when the media reported that the actor's mom and dad, Antony and Janelle Kidman, were potentially going to deliver her newborn. Nicole and husband Keith Urban confirmed that they were expecting their first child together in January 2008, with the "Stepford Wives" star already sharing two adopted children with her ex-husband Tom Cruise. During her first marriage, Nicole struggled with fertility, experiencing both a miscarriage and an ectopic pregnancy, making the baby news a major surprise for the celebrity couple.
Janelle, a trained nurse, and Antony, a mental health specialist, reportedly delivered the baby of Nicole's younger sister, Antonia Kidman, the previous year, welcoming Sybella Ann into the world. However, the news that Nicole and Urban might follow suit was met with hesitancy and doubt by other healthcare professionals. Dr. Helen Grogan, an Australian GP, expressed her doubts to The Age. "Delivering (a family member's baby) is not something I would ever advise," she said. "You would have to be careful not to overestimate your skills. If there are complications, you should know when to refer to someone with more knowledge."
Even so, it doesn't seem like the celebrity couple followed through with the unconventional birthing practice. After they welcomed Sunday Rose into the world on July 7 in Nashville Tennessee, The Age reported that the duo took their new daughter home from the hospital later that same day. Meanwhile, Nicole's father remained in Sydney with his other grandchildren while the rest of the Kidman clan flew in for the occasion. The Hollywood figures have since welcomed their second daughter, Faith Margaret, who was born via gestational surrogate in December 2010.
Nicole Kidman was the target of infidelity rumors
Nicole Kidman and co-star Jude Law became the subject of affair rumors back in 2003, after the two collaborated on the film "Cold Mountain" the year before. Law began experiencing issues in his marriage to Sadie Frost in 2002, with his rising fame and Frost's ongoing experiences with postpartum depression putting pressure on the relationship. As rumors of separation circulated in early 2003, outlets centered Kidman in the marital conflict, referencing the months she and Law spent filming in the mountains of Romania.
Both Kidman and Law tried to shut down the gossip, with "The Talented Mr. Ripley" actor asserting that there was "absolutely no third party involved" in his relationship with Frost (per BBC). Still, despite their statements, articles published by the Daily Mail and The Sun in March stated that Kidman and Law had engaged in an affair throughout their professional collaboration, asserting that their denials were nothing but lies. As a result, Kidman took legal action, suing both outlets for libel. At the time, the Australian-raised actor was in the running for the Best Actress Oscar for her performance in "The Hours" and it was speculated that affair rumors could harm her reputation with the Academy.
"The publication of this article has caused grave damage to the claimant's personal and professional reputation, and she has suffered considerable embarrassment and distress," Kidman's lawyer, Gideon Benaim, said in the case against the Daily Mail (per Campaign Live). Ultimately, the "Eyes Wide Shut" star won both of her lawsuits, with the outlets being forced to issue a public apology and pay an unspecified amount in legal fees and damages. Kidman definitely came out on top in the controversial saga, but it marks a moment in her career we won't soon forget.
She wore a daring miniskirt on the cover of Vanity Fair
Another contentious moment from Nicole Kidman came in February 2022, when the actor posed in a tiny skirt for the cover of Vanity Fair. The Miu Miu outfit, which has been worn by celebrities like Zendaya and Hailey Bieber, featured a gray, school uniform-inspired mini-skirt cut scandalously short and a similarly pleated cropped top with peek-a-boo style bralette. Upon the issue's debut, Kidman was immediately criticized for not dressing her age. "At a point, we need to age gracefully and with dignity," a user wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "And a schoolgirl outfit on a 54 year old woman? Save it for the bedroom."
Even so, Kidman defended the styling choice, revealing in a Vogue interview that the outfit was her idea. "I showed up and they had another outfit for me and I was like, 'No, no, I like this one! Am I allowed to wear that?'" she recounted. "And [the stylist] Katie Grand, who's just fantastic, was on Zoom, and Katie was like 'You're willing to wear that?!' And I said, 'Wear it?! I'm begging you to wear it!'"
While the "Rabbit Hole" star went on to reveal that she did have some second thoughts following the shoot, she ultimately put her worries to rest. "There's got to be some fun," Kidman said. "I love the idea of being bold and not fitting into a box."
The actor controversially supports Balenciaga
Nicole Kidman came under fire in following a controversial ad campaign from Balenciaga in late 2022. The "Big Little Lies" actor posed for the brand's spring 2023 collection, sharing excerpts from their office-set photoshoot to her Instagram. However, when Balenciaga released another series of ads featuring stuffed bears dressed in bondage gear being held by child models, Kidman's association with the luxury brand was quickly criticized.
Further evaluation of the adverts also found props related to child sexual abuse in the campaign that featured Kidman, including documents from a U.S. Supreme Court case centering around child sexual abuse imagery and freedom of speech. The brand quickly withdrew the controversial images and shared an apology, noting "a series of grievous errors for which Balenciaga takes responsibility" (per The Guardian). They also issued a lawsuit against the designers responsible for the bondage bears campaign, with a separate team reportedly being behind the Kidman-featuring campaign.
While other celebrities connected to the designer reacted to the controversy, with Hailey Bieber removing several photos from her Instagram while Kim Kardashian posted an online statement, Kidman never publicly responded to criticism. Instead, the Hollywood figure has continued to support Balenciaga over the years, appearing in subsequent campaigns and sporting one of the brand's gowns at the 2024 Met Gala. The actor has also been spotted at several of Balenciaga's fashion events, with Kidman and long-time friend Naomi Watts being pictured with their daughters at a Balenciaga Paris Couture show in July 2024.
Nicole Kidman faced backlash for the Hong Kong-set series Expats
The Hong Kong-set series "Expat" and Nicole Kidman's involvement in the project has been a source of contention since the show began filming back in 2021. The series, which was adapted from the novel "The Expatriates" by Janice Y. K. Lee, explores the affluent but fractured lives of three women, played by Kidman, Sarayu Blue, and Ji-young Yoo, living in Hong Kong, with the mingling storylines set against the political unrest that shook the country in 2013.
In 2021, Kidman sparked controversy when she was allowed to forgo the territory's mandated quarantine period of 21 days upon entering the country for filming. While critics pointed out the irony of the Hollywood figure's "special treatment," which seems to echo the inequalities highlighted in the show, the Hong Kong government defended its decision. "These exemptions are not allowing anybody to be free, but rather there are a number of conditions attached to it," Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau Tang-wah said, noting that Kidman was among other crew members to receive an exemption (per the South China Morning Post).
While there were rumors of creative differences between Kidman and director Lulu Wang during filming, the next major point of contention came when the series began airing on Prime Video in January 2024. Though "Expats" is set and was partially filmed in Hong Kong, citizens of the territory found they were unable to stream the series. It's unclear if Amazon made the decision to block the content or if the Hong Kong authorities were involved, but the apparent censorship comes as the city has continued to strengthen its control over media. Either way, the project is partially remembered as one of Kidman's many controversial moments.