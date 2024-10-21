Controversial Nicole Kidman Moments We Can't Forget About

Rumors surrounding Nicole Kidman's potential birth practices sparked discourse back in 2008, when the media reported that the actor's mom and dad, Antony and Janelle Kidman, were potentially going to deliver her newborn. Nicole and husband Keith Urban confirmed that they were expecting their first child together in January 2008, with the "Stepford Wives" star already sharing two adopted children with her ex-husband Tom Cruise. During her first marriage, Nicole struggled with fertility, experiencing both a miscarriage and an ectopic pregnancy, making the baby news a major surprise for the celebrity couple.

Janelle, a trained nurse, and Antony, a mental health specialist, reportedly delivered the baby of Nicole's younger sister, Antonia Kidman, the previous year, welcoming Sybella Ann into the world. However, the news that Nicole and Urban might follow suit was met with hesitancy and doubt by other healthcare professionals. Dr. Helen Grogan, an Australian GP, expressed her doubts to The Age. "Delivering (a family member's baby) is not something I would ever advise," she said. "You would have to be careful not to overestimate your skills. If there are complications, you should know when to refer to someone with more knowledge."

Even so, it doesn't seem like the celebrity couple followed through with the unconventional birthing practice. After they welcomed Sunday Rose into the world on July 7 in Nashville Tennessee, The Age reported that the duo took their new daughter home from the hospital later that same day. Meanwhile, Nicole's father remained in Sydney with his other grandchildren while the rest of the Kidman clan flew in for the occasion. The Hollywood figures have since welcomed their second daughter, Faith Margaret, who was born via gestational surrogate in December 2010.

