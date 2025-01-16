The True Stories Behind Reality TV's Biggest Tragedies

"My 600-Lb Life" has been a staple on TLC for years. The series documents how adults who are morbidly obese live, and it follows them in their efforts to lose weight. Many of the episodes feature inspiring stories of the human will to live, but not all the stories have ended so positively. Multiple "My 600-Lb Life" stars have unfortunately died, and in 2017, Robert Buchel joined that list while filming an episode of the series. The episode aired the following year, and it shed light on Buchel's tragic end. In the months leading up to Buchel's death, he was trying to lose weight. It was a grueling process that involved him and his fiancee, Kathryn Lemanski, moving to Houston to receive medical care from Dr. Younan Nowzaradan. Still, he successfully lost hundreds of pounds through various methods, including a surgery that removed one of the lymphedema masses he had.

Unfortunately, what we know about Buchel's death is that the surgery played a major role. Buchel struggled to recover from the operation, which sent him into a depression. The reality star also revealed that he had become addicted to pain medication, and soon after, he was transferred to a rehabilitation center. While there, Buchel did not exercise despite encouragement, citing pain, and weeks after entering the facility, he died of a heart attack. "I lost my best friend and the person I was supposed to spend the rest of my life with," Lemanski said after Buchel's death, as reported by the Daily Mail.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

