The Ladies From The Yellowstone Universe Are Unrecognizable Without Makeup
"Yellowstone" fans know that the ladies of the hit drama look stunning even when out on a Montana ranch where most of us would be drenched in sweat and enduring inevitable bad hair days. The gals of "Yellowstone" are clearly beauties whose looks are fit for the screen. But what do they look like when they haven't been in hours of hair and makeup? You might be surprised at just how different they appear.
As TV series go, the cast of "Yellowstone" isn't quite as made up as some others. Of course, the no-makeup looks we see onscreen are very different than actually wearing no makeup. How different, exactly? Well, the cast of "Yellowstone" can show you that sometimes the art of invisible makeup can really play tricks on us. These actors look beautiful with and without the best beauty products. But that doesn't mean they look exactly how they look onscreen when they're kicking back at home. In fact, you may not even recognize some of them.
Beth Dutton rocks a smokey eye while Kelly Reilly goes au naturel
Beth Dutton is an iconic character, but In April 2023, the actor who plays her in "Yellowstone" proved that she's very different from Beth IRL. Kelly Reilly took to Instagram to share a selfie of her with a fellow actor who brought another TV icon to life: Logan Roy from "Succession" aka Brian Cox. Yet, while Cox is looking just like Logan in the photo, we can barely believe that that's really Beth Dutton standing next to him.
This photo shows that when cameras aren't rolling, Reilly is very different. She ditched Beth's typical heavy bangs and go-to smokey eye, replacing them with natural, windswept-looking hair and glasses. And, while she most likely isn't totally makeup-free in this photo, she definitely went for a minimal, pared-down vibe. While we know that's Beth Dutton, it's still a little bit hard to believe we're looking at the same person.
Kelsey Asbille's fresh-faced photo proves that Monica Dutton does wear makeup
We don't usually see Kelsey Asbille's "Yellowstone" character Monica Dutton wearing particularly heavy makeup. From gracing red carpets to modeling, Asbille is much more likely to rock a daring makeup look than her character is. Still, that doesn't mean that Asbille never bares it all. And, when she does, it's easy to see that she looks a bit different when she's fully fresh-faced.
Asbille was tagged in a photo that was posted to Instagram back in 2019. In the photo, Asbille appears to be on a nature walk, posing casually amidst greenery. Her hair is messily pulled back, and she looks like she has a completely clean face. With her clear skin shining through and no eye makeup around her eyes, it's easier to see how Asbille really looks with no makeup, rather than how she looks with the invisible makeup we're used to seeing her in on the show.
Jennifer Landon shared a bare-faced selfie that looked very different from Teeter
If you've ever wondered what Teeter from "Yellowstone" looks like in real life, you're not alone. We've loved Teeter since she first graced the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch in Season 3. But, just a quick scan of Jennifer Landon's Instagram shows us that she's very different from her fan-favorite character. We're used to seeing Teeter with her signature pink hair, dark brows, and otherwise light makeup. Yet, in 2020, Landon showed the world that her version of makeup-free is very different than that of her "Yellowstone" character.
Amidst the COVID-19 lockdown, Landon swapped makeup for dirt from the garden and shared a selfie with the world. Landon's seemingly totally bare-faced look may have shown us that she looks a bit different when she's not in character. Still, that doesn't mean that she's entirely removed from the character she plays onscreen. It's clear that she and Teeter are both full of confidence and aren't afraid to get their hands dirty.
We need Governor Lynelle Perry to drop her IRL skincare routine
Lynelle Perry certainly isn't a character who tends to pack on beauty products, and we don't usually see her rocking a full glam makeup look. Even so, Lynelle always looks put-together, typically sporting foundation, mascara, and manicured brows. Actor Wendy Moniz plays the political powerhouse and love interest of John Dutton. And in November 2024, she showed the world that she can get a bit more casual and a lot less made-up than the character she plays on TV.
Moniz shared a selfie on Instagram, which showed her without makeup and with messy, brushed-back hair. This is a very different look than what we're used to seeing from Moniz when she's playing Lynelle; she looks relaxed, free-spirited, and at peace with showing the world what she really looks like beneath any facade. And, hey — with glowing skin like that, who could blame her? Consider us officially desperate for her skincare routine.
Kathryn Kelly's photo in Costa Rica shows how she really looks when she's not playing Emily Hurdstram
You may recognize Kathryn Kelly from her role as Emily Hurdstram on "Yellowstone." That doesn't mean, however, that you'll recognize her in this photo. In January 2024, Kelly shared a photo of herself enjoying quiet time on her yoga mat in Costa Rica with her Instagram followers. It's easy to see that Kelly is keeping things natural and has cleaned everything off her face but her big vacation-ready smile.
Kelly's character Emily is another who doesn't typically appear to be wearing very much makeup. Seeing Kelly bare-faced, however, shows that Emily does apparently have a penchant for dark eyeliner and a touch of lipstick that really alters the way Kelly's face looks. Like many of her costars, Kelly clearly likes to wear makeup in her day-to-day life. Of course, we — and our skin — can all use a break sometimes, and Kelly seemingly doesn't mind a good makeup-free moment.