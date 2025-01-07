The Ladies From The Yellowstone Universe Are Unrecognizable Without Makeup

"Yellowstone" fans know that the ladies of the hit drama look stunning even when out on a Montana ranch where most of us would be drenched in sweat and enduring inevitable bad hair days. The gals of "Yellowstone" are clearly beauties whose looks are fit for the screen. But what do they look like when they haven't been in hours of hair and makeup? You might be surprised at just how different they appear.

As TV series go, the cast of "Yellowstone" isn't quite as made up as some others. Of course, the no-makeup looks we see onscreen are very different than actually wearing no makeup. How different, exactly? Well, the cast of "Yellowstone" can show you that sometimes the art of invisible makeup can really play tricks on us. These actors look beautiful with and without the best beauty products. But that doesn't mean they look exactly how they look onscreen when they're kicking back at home. In fact, you may not even recognize some of them.