Trump's Ego Blasts Into Overdrive As He Takes Credit For Justin Trudeau's Resignation
Donald Trump is a world leader in making things about himself. On January 6, 2025, Justin Trudeau announced his plans to step down as the leader of the Liberal Party and from his post as Prime Minister of Canada. As world leaders started sharing their thoughts on the shocking move, Trump took to Truth Social to pat himself on the back for being the catalyst for his resignation. "Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State," the president-elect wrote. "The United States can no longer suffer the massive Trade Deficits and Subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat. Justin Trudeau knew this, and resigned."
Further, Trump also claimed that Canada would be better off as the 51st state because it wouldn't have to worry about taxes or external threats anymore. Needless to say, Trudeau didn't walk away from his position because of the divisive politician. During his resignation speech, the Canadian Prime Minister stated that he was stepping down because of internal political conflicts that remained unresolved after a long period and were hindering his country's progress. However, it's also worth noting that just a few months prior, Trudeau had an awkward meeting with Trump.
After the former president clinched the win in the 2024 elections, he took to Truth Social to warn the Canadian PM that he wouldn't hesitate to impose a 25% tariff on Canadian goods if they didn't help the US government curb illegal immigration through stricter border controls on the northern side. Although the Liberal Party leader attempted to detail the dire impact of the tariffs on his home country during their meeting, Trump wouldn't hear it.
Justin Trudeau and Donald Trump have an awkward history
Justin Trudeau and Donald Trump have thrown countless shady digs at each other over the years. During their 2024 meeting, Trump bestowed a nickname on the Canadian Prime Minister that proved he's not nearly as funny as he thinks he is. After cheekily floating the idea of Canada becoming the 51st state of America, Trump informed Trudeau that he would happily let him take over as governor of the new state. Insiders confirmed to Fox News that the controversial politician let his fellow world leader know that he wouldn't budge on his proposed tariff or border control demands, and if they were unacceptable to him, then Canada could become the 51st state of America.
Given all this, it's unsurprising that Trump and Trudeau's meeting reportedly involved lots of nervous laughter. Unfortunately, their history is even more awkward than solely this meeting suggests. Back in 2019, a YouTube clip of the Canadian PM subtly shading Trump for his unscheduled chat with the press at the NATO Summit went viral. "He was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference off the top," Trudeau apparently complained to fellow dignitaries, as the BBC reported at the time.
Of course, the notoriously thin-skinned president-elect wasn't best pleased with the supposed dig, and later commented, "[Trudeau's] two-faced [...] I find him to be a nice guy, but the truth is I called him out on the fact that he's not paying 2% [of national GDP towards defense,] and I guess he's not very happy about it."