Weird Things You Missed In Meghan Markle's Netflix Series Trailer

Early on in the trailer for Meghan Markle's new series — which hopefully won't flop like another controversial Netflix project that she and Prince Harry worked on – the actor and comedian Mindy Kaling makes an appearance as one of her A-list guests. Her appearance is brief, lasting less than 10 seconds, making it possible for some viewers to realize they were even looking at the star of "The Office" and "The Mindy Project." Also, Kaling has lost some weight over the years, and looks fairly different from how she did while starring in those hit shows. In the trailer, Meghan cuts into a delicious-looking layer cake, when Kaling suddenly comes into the frame and excitedly admits, "This is probably one of the most glamorous moments of my life."

During the Golden Globes on January 5, Kaling spoke about why she decided to appear on "With Love, Meghan." In a clip shared to Instagram by the duchess herself, Kaling revealed that she believed working with Meghan on her Netflix series would help to ease some of the struggles she was facing following childbirth. "I think I was two months postpartum and [Meghan] texted me and was like, 'Do you want to be in my show?'" she recalled. Kaling and Meghan are reportedly close friends, and evidently Meghan is surprisingly reliable when it comes to providing quality meals. As Kaling gushed, "When you hang out with Meghan, you know the food is going to be good."