Weird Things You Missed In Meghan Markle's Netflix Series Trailer
After spectacularly departing from the royal family alongside her husband, Prince Harry, the public has wondered what Meghan Markle's personal and professional life would look like. Now, the former "Suits" star has branched out entirely, creating her own Netflix series entitled "With Love, Meghan." It's due to be released on the mega-streamer on January 15, 2025, and will feature the Duchess of Sussex cooking exciting recipes with friends and celebrity guests alike. The show also seems to be taking a peek into Meghan's cozy personal life too. In addition to cooking, "With Love, Meghan" will showcase its lovable star gardening, among other housekeeping activities.
The trailer suggests that the series will be a ton of fun. And, in light of its release, Meghan returned to Instagram after a hiatus that lasted years. On January 2, just one day after her first post-hiatus post, the Duchess of Sussex proudly shared the trailer for her Netflix show to the social media platform along with an enthusiastic caption that partially read, "I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it. Wishing you all a fantastic new year!" While the trailer delivers a straightforward depiction of what to expect from "With Love, Meghan," there are some interesting details many may have missed upon initial viewing.
Mindy Kaling's blink and you'll miss it appearance
Early on in the trailer for Meghan Markle's new series — which hopefully won't flop like another controversial Netflix project that she and Prince Harry worked on – the actor and comedian Mindy Kaling makes an appearance as one of her A-list guests. Her appearance is brief, lasting less than 10 seconds, making it possible for some viewers to realize they were even looking at the star of "The Office" and "The Mindy Project." Also, Kaling has lost some weight over the years, and looks fairly different from how she did while starring in those hit shows. In the trailer, Meghan cuts into a delicious-looking layer cake, when Kaling suddenly comes into the frame and excitedly admits, "This is probably one of the most glamorous moments of my life."
During the Golden Globes on January 5, Kaling spoke about why she decided to appear on "With Love, Meghan." In a clip shared to Instagram by the duchess herself, Kaling revealed that she believed working with Meghan on her Netflix series would help to ease some of the struggles she was facing following childbirth. "I think I was two months postpartum and [Meghan] texted me and was like, 'Do you want to be in my show?'" she recalled. Kaling and Meghan are reportedly close friends, and evidently Meghan is surprisingly reliable when it comes to providing quality meals. As Kaling gushed, "When you hang out with Meghan, you know the food is going to be good."
Meghan's beekeeping interest is oddly familiar
One peculiar aspect of the trailer for "With Love, Meghan" is when Meghan Markle tries her hand at beekeeping. About halfway through the teaser for the Duchess of Sussex's highly-anticipated new show, she appears in a field clad in a full beekeeping suit and extracts honey from a hive. While performing this action, Meghan whispers in astonishment, "Look at how much honey we have!" This moment is a bit out of the ordinary because Kate Middleton, who she doesn't seem to be on the best of terms with, is an avid beekeeper.
The Princess of Wales tends to bees at one of her lavish properties, Anmer Hall. For World Bee Day in 2023, the official Instagram page for her office shared a photo of Kate gamely performing the same act Meghan did in the "With Love, Meghan" trailer. The post was accompanied by a sweet caption that read: "We are buzzing about World Bee Day. Bees are a vital part of our ecosystem and today is a great opportunity to raise awareness of the essential role bees and other pollinators play in keeping people and the planet healthy."
While the clip in itself isn't very strange, it's unusual that Kate and Meghan have taken up the same hobby. The bad blood between the sisters-in-law reportedly began when Prince William told Prince Harry to slow things down with his future wife back in 2018 and things only got progressively worse from there.
The show was not filmed in her actual home
While Meghan Markle does reside in a Montecito mansion with Prince Harry some fans will be shocked to learn that the stylish home shown in "With Love, Meghan" is not where the Duchess of Sussex actually lives. The production of the new Netflix series did take place in the same town where Meghan lives with her husband and their two young children, but the property where filming occurred was actually a $8 million farmhouse located very close to the Sussexes' mansion, according to the Daily Mail.
An insider informed the New York Post that she felt it would provide a more "average rustic-look vibe". It makes sense that the former "Suits" star would not want to share what her home looks like with the public since Meghan and Harry have made several cries for privacy over the years. But some people, like the source in question, were unsatisfied with the look of the house in the trailer. As they argued, "If this [Netflix series] was filmed at her own mansion, at least it would have come off more authentic."
Prince Harry's bizarrely brief appearance
Somewhat shockingly, Prince Harry only shows up at the very end of the trailer. Since the show is supposed to be an intimate look at Meghan Markle's life, it seems a bit odd that her husband wouldn't be a prominent figure in the series. There is a very brief shot depicting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex holding one another with mimosas in hand. The shot lasts for about one second, beginning at one minute and 24 seconds into the official trailer.
Based on the teaser alone, it seems like Harry won't be featured heavily in "With Love, Meghan" which will be a surprise to most fans. However, Mindy Kaling did confirm that she spotted him on set, indicating that the prince will be featured on the show. "Harry was there, but he didn't cook for me, but I heard he's actually a pretty good cook," Kaling told Deadline (via X, formerly known as Twitter). "He knows his way around a kitchen."
"With Love, Meghan" is produced by Archewell Productions, which is owned by both Harry and Meghan, making the Duke of Sussex a producer on the Netflix show. If the implication proposed by the trailer proves true and her beloved husband doesn't appear in the series that much, it may be because he wanted to play a more behind-the-scenes role. Whatever the case may be, viewers will be able to see the show for themselves in 2025.