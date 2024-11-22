Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Controversial New Netflix Series Might Be Their Biggest Flop Yet
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have no shortage of critics. For instance, in November 2024, one of Harry's former classmates threw shade at Meghan. Later that month, the trailer for the Sussex-produced docuseries "POLO" was released. Harry and Meghan's company, Archewell Productions, teamed up with Boardwalk Pictures to bring the show to life, which follows polo players at the U.S. Open Polo Championship. People's exclusive coverage of "POLO" included a quote from Harry, saying, "This series offers audiences an unprecedented, behind-the-scenes look into the passion and determination driving some of the world's elite polo players, revealing the grit behind the glamor. We're proud to showcase the true depth and spirit of the sport — and the intensity of its high-stakes moments."
However, the conditions and treatment of polo ponies has often been criticized. As soon as the "POLO" trailer hit the internet, many commenters tore the show to shreds. One angry commenter on the trailer on YouTube said, "Poor horses :( Seriously, Netflix?" Another said, "Thanks Netflix for giving me the reason to cancel. Are you going to discuss the animal abuse?"
Additionally, in May 2010, Drizzle, a polo pony that had been ridden by Harry, his brother, and his father, died of a heart attack after playing a partial polo match with Harry, and the U.K. branch of PETA took that opportunity to speak out against polo. That September, photos of Harry's spurs seemingly injuring one of his polo ponies went viral, causing many to be angry at the prince.
Harry doesn't seem to be featured in 'POLO,' although he plays the sport
Per the Daily Mail, the Hurlingham Polo Association (HAP) works to ensure polo ponies aren't mistreated. They share guidelines on their website for polo players to take care of ponies properly. However, the rumored poor state of polo ponies isn't the only thing that could tank the success of "POLO." The Daily Mail also brought up how Harry is absent in the trailer, except for his name in the credits.
Harry's friend, Ignacio "Nacho" Figueras, is one of the polo players featured. Although Harry plays the sport, it's believed he won't appear in the show at all. Referring to the deal Archewell Productions has with Netflix, an insider told the outlet, "What Netflix have received in return [for their deal with the Sussexes] doesn't look great. People want personal stuff." The source said "Harry & Meghan" has been the best of their projects so far, with their other projects being lackluster. They continued, "Any reasonable person tuning into a show about polo made by Prince Harry would expect Harry to take a starring role. That he's not is hugely disappointing for Netflix. ... The Netflix deal expires next year, so the Sussexes need a big hit."
Something else that casts a shadow over the docuseries are rumors that Meghan is jealous of Catherine, Princess of Wales, since Netflix suspiciously announced "POLO" in September 2024 the same day Kate Middleton revealed she'd finished chemotherapy.