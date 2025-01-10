Shady Things About Chad Michael Murray And Sophia Bush's Past Marriage

Chad Michael Murray and Sophia Bush's short-lived romance made headlines in the early 2000s due to uncertain timelines and the actors having to continue working together on the hit drama "One Tree Hill." Now, 20 years later, Bush and Murray are still recounting the disaster of a marriage that lasted less than a year, only to make it seem more problematic.

The two initially met when they began filming "One Tree Hill" in 2003, Murray popped the question in 2004, and they married in 2005. Five months later, the couple announced that they had separated. They continued to work on the show together for years following the split. Cheating speculation, an attempted annulment, and exploitation: The nature of the whirlwind relationship was certainly enough to raise alarms and questions. Here are a few of the suspicious things that led to the early demise of Murray and Bush's relationship.