Everything We Know About Reba McEntire's Parents

Reba McEntire is known to the world as a legendary country singer, but at her core, she is the third of Jackie and Clark McEntire's four children. And her parents had a front row seat of watching Reba grow into the powerhouse country queen that she has become. Reba's humble beginnings in Oklahoma were much different from the lavish life she is living today, as her mother, Jackie, was a school teacher while her father, Clark, was a cattleman. Clark made headlines as a steer roping champion and a member of the Rodeo Hall of Fame.

Advertisement

Reba explained how she got her competitive nature from her three-time-champion father. "He made a living by competing and so have I. The difference in his competition and mine was his winning was determined by a stop watch. Mine was voted on," she related in an interview with The Oklahoman. "As I've grown older, I find I listen like Daddy did before I make a decision. I get all the information first."

Upon her father's passing in 2014, Reba posted a stirring tribute to him on Instagram. "He was a born and bred cowboy through and through," she wrote as a caption to a picture of her parents on horseback. "He had been sick for five years. It makes total sense to me, he always told us kids never to run your horse to the barn. He was just taking his time to go on home."

Advertisement