Reba McEntire Lives An Incredibly Lavish Life

Born in 1955, Reba McEntire has a thriving career as a singer, actress, and book author. She also owns a restaurant called Reba's Place, which offers live music and classic Southern dishes. Dubbed the "queen of country music," she's the voice behind "Only in My Mind," "The Last One to Know," "Till You Love Me," and many other hits. "Music is so healing. It helped me express my pain and my confusion," she told SUCCESS in 2012.

The "Tremors" actress has an estimated net worth of $95 million, so she's no stranger to living in style. Her former mansion was 13,000 square feet and had seven bedrooms plus a swimming pool, a wine room, luxury stables, and other amenities. She decided to sell the property after parting ways with her ex-husband, Narvel Blackstock. However, that didn't mean she planned on downsizing.

In 2020, McEntire was allegedly living in a lavish house in Nashville, Tennessee. That same year, the singer and her boyfriend, actor Rex Linn, were looking for a home in Malibu, California. Not surprisingly, McEntire also spends a lot on herself, paying hundreds of thousands of dollars for beauty products and wellness treatments. But despite her incredibly lavish life, she remains down to earth. "Reba is Reba. Onstage and offstage, it's always just me," she told Parade. "I'm pretty much the Reba you see on the TV show."