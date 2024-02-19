Reba McEntire Lives An Incredibly Lavish Life
Born in 1955, Reba McEntire has a thriving career as a singer, actress, and book author. She also owns a restaurant called Reba's Place, which offers live music and classic Southern dishes. Dubbed the "queen of country music," she's the voice behind "Only in My Mind," "The Last One to Know," "Till You Love Me," and many other hits. "Music is so healing. It helped me express my pain and my confusion," she told SUCCESS in 2012.
The "Tremors" actress has an estimated net worth of $95 million, so she's no stranger to living in style. Her former mansion was 13,000 square feet and had seven bedrooms plus a swimming pool, a wine room, luxury stables, and other amenities. She decided to sell the property after parting ways with her ex-husband, Narvel Blackstock. However, that didn't mean she planned on downsizing.
In 2020, McEntire was allegedly living in a lavish house in Nashville, Tennessee. That same year, the singer and her boyfriend, actor Rex Linn, were looking for a home in Malibu, California. Not surprisingly, McEntire also spends a lot on herself, paying hundreds of thousands of dollars for beauty products and wellness treatments. But despite her incredibly lavish life, she remains down to earth. "Reba is Reba. Onstage and offstage, it's always just me," she told Parade. "I'm pretty much the Reba you see on the TV show."
Reba McEntire owned several million-dollar properties
The "Little Rock" singer owned several properties over the years, including a mansion in Beverly Hills, California. The main house alone was over 9,200 square feet, sitting on two acres of land with a tennis court, spa, pool, and breathtaking scenery. Reba McEntire and her then-husband, Narvel Blackstock, purchased the property in 2009.
Sadly, her divorce from Blackstock, who was also her manager, cost her a whopping $47.5 million. The "Malibu Country" star sold the house for $22.25 million in 2015, which was quite a good deal given that she bought it for $9 million. A year later, she decided to sell her colonial-style estate in Nashville, Tennessee. Its new owners turned it into an event venue called The Estate at Cherokee Dock.
The award-winning singer is still living in Nashville, but in a different home. "I wanted a space that is 100% authentically me," she confessed to Cowboys and Indians. "Throughout the house, I have photos that I have taken on my trips to Africa, which are mixed with Western-inspired elements like rich leathers, dark woods, and steer heads," she added. McEntire also goes above and beyond to be a good host for her guests. She'll cook for them, spend time with them, and host game nights. "My main rule when anybody comes over is to feel at home, be completely relaxed, and have fun," the "Buffalo Girls" star told Better Homes & Gardens.
The 'Fancy' singer allegedly spends over $100,000 per year on her looks
Reba McEntire has gone through a stunning transformation over the decades, and some would say she is aging backward. The "Young Sheldon" actress allegedly spends over $100,000 per year on her looks, and her investment is paying off. Her skin is smooth and radiant, her body is toned, and she barely has any wrinkles.
"She owes it to weekly facials, body wraps, hot saunas, and other spa treatments," an anonymous source told Radar Online. They added, "Reba buys the best cleansers and moisturizers and serums money can buy, including spending thousands a month on skincare products." The country music singer says she doesn't use Botox, but she's open to plastic surgery. Her beauty routine includes sunscreen, nourishing creams, fish oil, and lots of water.
McEntire also has an active lifestyle that keeps her fit. She starts her day with bodyweight exercises and stretching and spends time rehearsing her dance moves for upcoming shows. "I feel 35, maybe 40," the star told People shortly after her 64th birthday. We can only agree that whatever she's doing to stay young is working.