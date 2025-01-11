The Relatable Annoyance Megan Fox Had With Brian Austin Green Before Their Divorce
Before Megan Fox got into a relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, she was married to actor Brian Austin Green for over a decade. They welcomed three kids together, and while their relationship looked picturesque in the public eye, things weren't as great as they seemed, and Fox wasn't entirely faithful during her marriage to Green. But that seemingly wasn't the final straw. According to Green, divorce was imminent when they got to the point where Fox became annoyed at him for this one normal human behavior.
During an appearance on Tori Spelling's "misSpelling" podcast, Green discussed how, leading up to their divorce, Fox was irked by the way he chewed. Spelling, who starred in "90210" with Green, witnessed this issue with the couple. "I remember thinking at the time like, 'How bad could it be? Like she loves him, that really bothers her,'" Spelling recounted. Green responded, "I honestly think that the chewing thing was just, like, she'd gotten to the point, I think, where things just weren't great," adding, "Everything was annoying her."
Green continued: "You kind of get to that point where you're like ... the way you're putting that toast in the toaster is just driving me crazy. It's all that stupid little stuff." The couple, who married in 2010, confirmed their split in 2020 and finalized their divorce in 2021. The former couple co-parents their three sons together, who Fox says she uses her relationship experience to raise them.
Megan Fox's age seemingly played a big role in Brian Austin Green breakup
When Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green broke up in 2020, that wasn't their first breakup. They had split several times before, including prior to their marriage. They got together in 2004 while filming the sitcom, "Hope & Faith," when Fox was 18 and Green was 30. In 2006, they got engaged, but broke things off in February 2009. In June of that year, Fox told Us Weekly (via Glamour), "Marriage isn't a realistic goal for someone who is 23, that's all. I just wanna concentrate on becoming a better person before I try to commit to being someone else's wife." At the time, it appeared she had acknowledged that she was too young to marry. But she seemingly went back on that the following year when she and Green reconciled and got married.
Fox has since revealed that she greatly laments her decision to say "I do." In March 2024, during an appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Fox reiterated that she was too young to be in a "relationship of that level of commitment and magnitude." She explained that being married so young robbed her of her opportunity to date in Hollywood. "I did a lot of, like, falling in love with other people all the time," she explained. "I would go to work and fall in love because I was a kid. And, yeah, I never had the full freedom to be single and experience that life."