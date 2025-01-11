The Relatable Annoyance Megan Fox Had With Brian Austin Green Before Their Divorce

Before Megan Fox got into a relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, she was married to actor Brian Austin Green for over a decade. They welcomed three kids together, and while their relationship looked picturesque in the public eye, things weren't as great as they seemed, and Fox wasn't entirely faithful during her marriage to Green. But that seemingly wasn't the final straw. According to Green, divorce was imminent when they got to the point where Fox became annoyed at him for this one normal human behavior.

During an appearance on Tori Spelling's "misSpelling" podcast, Green discussed how, leading up to their divorce, Fox was irked by the way he chewed. Spelling, who starred in "90210" with Green, witnessed this issue with the couple. "I remember thinking at the time like, 'How bad could it be? Like she loves him, that really bothers her,'" Spelling recounted. Green responded, "I honestly think that the chewing thing was just, like, she'd gotten to the point, I think, where things just weren't great," adding, "Everything was annoying her."

Green continued: "You kind of get to that point where you're like ... the way you're putting that toast in the toaster is just driving me crazy. It's all that stupid little stuff." The couple, who married in 2010, confirmed their split in 2020 and finalized their divorce in 2021. The former couple co-parents their three sons together, who Fox says she uses her relationship experience to raise them.

